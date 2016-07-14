The prefab summerhouse with a dreamy interior

Summers usually mean long balmy days, picnics and barbecues with friends and family and very often, just packing up for a couple of days and lazing around at a country retreat. Living the dream. The house we are looking at today is a stunning little summerhouse with a unique design, one that pays great attention to detail while only occupying a space of 60 square metres. Did we mention that it's situated at the edge of a forest and is flanked by a quiet little lake? It's a true getaway, if there ever was one.

The versatile prefabricated wooden house is a collaborative effort between the Germany-based Patrick Frey and Björn Götte. The architects have created an eco-friendly Scandinavian home—Sommerhaus Piu—that can be used year-round (thanks to its high thermal insulation) and redefines comfort.

Whether you're planning to spend a summer away at a retreat like this, or want to own one of your own, this gorgeous summer house is a surefire way to be inspired!