Simple but stunning transformation of an ordinary balcony

A smart armchair fitted with plush and cosy faux fur helps this corner of the balcony to stand out. It also goes well with the neat and slim grey tiles lining the floor. Gleaming tin cans have been recycled and touched up with bright colourful paints, and now act as containers for some lovely greenery. A couple of chic shelves have been added to the wall for displaying flourishing plant life as well as candles and quirky wooden lettering. This bright and funky nook is ideal for leafing through a good book, or enjoying a quiet cup of tea in the morning.

So you see how a tiny bit of refurbishment, the addition of happening colours and textures, simple but smart decor ideas and healthy plant life can alter the look of a morose balcony dramatically. Feel free to take inspiration from these ideas if you have a balcony which needs a makeover, too! Here’s another transformation story which is sure to interest you: Gloomy to glorious: a 37-year-old house breathes new life.