A small apartment beautifully modernised

As space becomes increasingly scarce in large Asian cities, people are willing to invest larger amounts of money on refreshing smaller homes in city locales. This has led to a growing demand for small plush homes with a sophisticated level of gloss. So today we will explore a small apartment that was given a rather stylish makeover by Brazilian architects Tria Arquitetura.
The apartment was built in the 1970s and the property had many typical features of older homes. It had brick walls and a long narrow layout that would typically have led to a lack of natural light. The architects have completely brightened up the interior, integrated some of the original features and given it a glossy makeover. Come with us on a photo tour to explore this little gem of a home…
Let's face it—older homes often had small windows and doors that blocked out precious natural light. But it's good to see the rear end of the home completely opened up with large sliding glass doors and floor-to-ceiling windows. The fine black frames give the home a fresh elegance while also managing to suit the older style of the building.
The kitchen has fabulous retro floor tiles with a geometric design. The blue and white tile pattern evokes the spirit of the 1970s and gives the kitchen a lot of life. It is often tricky to separate the living spaces in a small home, but here, we can see how powerfully a great tile design can delineate the boundaries of a small kitchen. Note how this design has been teamed with rustic features such as a wooden dining table and exposed brick wall. These softer elements serve to counterbalance the rather strong visual draw of the tiles. A small space can't handle too many competing elements.
The exposed brick wall in the living room gives the home a soft rustic feel. The living room also has a diffuse recessed light that runs along the length of this wall. This highlights the natural ruts and variations of the brickwork. This kind of effect would have been lost with a direct light. Also, note how harmonious this living room feels. The golden tones of a timber floor and brick wall almost always work well with white walls.
A lovely view will direct the attention towards the outside world and make the space feel larger. In the master bedroom, this effect has been harnessed with floor to ceiling sliding glass doors that look out onto a garden. Small homes are best kept simple, so the bedroom has very few furnishings and an almost all-white decor.
This is definitely one of the more stylish little kitchens we have come across. We love the glossy blue-grey dining table and cool white dining chairs. They give this home that extra bit of pizzazz. It's interesting to see how such modern elements have been successfully integrated into an older-style home. The key unifying factor here is the colour. The finishes and designs may be modern, but the mute blue-grey hue was commonly used in older-style homes.
The smart little bathroom has his and hers washbasins. It also has a shower room bounded by three walls of the room. This makes the little white bathroom feel that bit bigger. It also gives it a bright, modern ambience and a link to the rest of the home through the dark frames of the shower and window. This is one project that shows how a small home can be plush with clever design.
