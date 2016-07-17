A small apartment beautifully modernised

As space becomes increasingly scarce in large Asian cities, people are willing to invest larger amounts of money on refreshing smaller homes in city locales. This has led to a growing demand for small plush homes with a sophisticated level of gloss. So today we will explore a small apartment that was given a rather stylish makeover by Brazilian architects Tria Arquitetura.

The apartment was built in the 1970s and the property had many typical features of older homes. It had brick walls and a long narrow layout that would typically have led to a lack of natural light. The architects have completely brightened up the interior, integrated some of the original features and given it a glossy makeover. Come with us on a photo tour to explore this little gem of a home…