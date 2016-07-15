A monochrome oasis of Japanese design

There's a LOT more to Japan than sushi and sayonara. Its sublime design sensibilities, for example. They're defined by clean lines, an emphasis on organic and raw materials to bring nature closer, handcrafted elements, multitasking spaces, and genkans—a designated space, whether large or small, where one can remove their shoes and change into house slippers. It makes the most out of small spaces and creates a tranquil oasis.

The house we are looking at today is designed by Sakurama Architect Design and is a wonderful example of blending Japanese design philosophy with modern aesthetics. Built over two levels, it wraps itself around a central courtyard infusing the whole space with the spirit of Zen.

This gorgeous space leaves a big impression. But don't let us tell you that, see for yourself!