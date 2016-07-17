A space-efficient small family home

It's the million-dollar question: how do you make the most out of every square metre of space available at your disposal? The architects of the house we're looking at today, Italian firm Valeria Zoia Architetti Associati, seem to have solved that problem. This is not a grand architectural marvel of a house; instead, it speaks volumes with its simplicity, modern design and unassuming facade.

By sticking to a neutral palette inside and out and by making it an open-plan design with unobtrusive furniture, the architects have managed to create a functional home that is modern yet retains a few traditional touches. If you're looking to be inspired by smartly-designed spaces, read on to find out more!