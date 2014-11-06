A design inspired pharmacy

Here's a surprising renovation project for you today! 'Farmacia de los Austrias' in the Spanish capital of Madrid, was in dire need of a facelift. The store, located in one of the oldest districts of the city, has indeed seen the neighbourhood develop and modernise, without knowing how itself, to move into the 21st century. It was a delicate task, to attract new clientèle with an appreciation for design, as well as for those who enjoy shopping in a more boutique atmosphere. This had to be completed all whilst keeping existing clientèle from feeling unfamiliar in their local pharmacy, which could in turn, drive them away. Farmacia de los Austrias must also remain faithful to Bario de los Austrias, the old town neighbourhood it is located in, with its narrow streets and medieval architecture. Take a tour with us into this rare and exquisite pharmacy, a store often overlooked for a designer layout.
The first thing you may notice when you walk into the pharmacy is the probably the sense of harmony it exudes. Lots of light, space, a minimal design layout, and the pale blue walls, encourage a feeling of relaxation in a situation where many people may feel uncomfortable and not at ease. The addition of colour aims to make the pharmacy more inviting than the traditional notion of an all white pharmacy, which may remind you too much of a sterile hospital. With a smiling face to greet you as you enter, we know where we would be going to buy our pharmacy needs in Madrid!
In order to achieve its goal, Farmacia de los Austrias had to be completely renovated and refurbished. Some original features were in fact preserved, such as the original tiles, and the original ceiling dome shape. Red, orange and yellow were chosen for the shelves, adding an air of warmth to the cold, yet clean sentiment of the walls. Neatly presented items are on display, with the minimal displays allowing shoppers to not feel overwhelmed by choice and clutter, a feeling often experienced when entering a pharmacy.
Old and new styles marry perfectly within the space, without feeling forced. An old timber cabinet with glass shelves sits in front of the original stone wall, surrounded by modern furnishings and the new coloured shelving that wrap the space. The bright blue dispensary also blends influences, with its modern colour unseen as a pharmacy counter. Note also, that this area is gently illuminated from above by the exposed hanging light bulbs.
No longer is the notion of a boring pharmacy the norm. Taking a closer look at the shelves, we see the care taken in presenting the items; a key element to design. This is the ideal place for residents of Madrid looking for a unique shopping experience to come and purchase all their dispensary needs, in a setting that is worth visiting simply for the shop itself.
The glass shelves almost give the illusion that the items on display are floating in thin air. As you can see throughout these photos, the positioning of the boxes and shelves has been carefully considered, ensuring its edges are aligned, and evenly spaced.
We hope you have enjoyed this short tour of Farmacia de los Austrias in Madrid, and we hope to see more projects similar to this in the future, not just for pharmacies, but other shops with often understated interior design. Maybe your doctor's office, or even the dentist will succumb to a design inspired space?