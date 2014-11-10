Romantic bedrooms

'Romance' in the context of the bedroom, can mean many different things to different people, and the idea of a 'romantic' bedroom, in the literal sense, can be as varied as romances themselves. When it comes to interior design, though, 'romantic' has a specific meaning, and harks back to the 19th century and a particular strain of the Romantic movement in literature and art. In its own time, this Romanticism had a strong theme of nostalgia for the pastoral rural life thought to have been lost as a result of the Industrial Revolution; Romantic interiors of today maintain this tradition—think country cottages, billowing, gauzy curtains, and sprays of florals. The bedrooms below, then, are less about 'romance' than they are about 'Romance'.