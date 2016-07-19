Lighting is unquestionably a crucial design tool, essential for creating a stylish and, most importantly, welcoming abode. Of all the ingredients necessary for an inviting and liveable dwelling, the right mixture of lights can help shape and establish an enticing and warm home. But where does one start when choosing lights?

Picking the correct combination, style and volume of lights can be a tricky and challenging task. Luckily, today at homify we are going to take a peek at the 12 must-know styles of domestic lighting. From pendants to ambient lighting, there are plenty of options to suit any house or apartment. If you'd like to know more, read on below, and update your home's lighting with confidence!