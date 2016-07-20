11 subtle ways to decorate with bright colours

Is your home dull, disinteresting, or lacking a certain eye-catching aesthetic? Perhaps you haven’t renovated or refurbished the interior of your dwelling for an extended period of time? If this sounds like you, then it might be time to give your abode a fresh start, and a burst of brightness.
When redecorating or revamping an interior, bright colours provide an illuminating sense of life and energy, but are often ignored or left out of the design scheme. This is often due to the fact that many individuals hesitate before employing bright hues, as they can seemingly be so easy to get wrong. The key to bright interiors is to learn when to employ an aspect of colour, and when to leave it out.
To help you along the way, we’ve gathered 11 simple tips that we believe are sure to provide a bit of inspiration, and a few neat ideas. Read on below to learn more, and brighten your home with some vivid hues today!
As Walter Sobchek from The Big Lebowski once said “That rug really tied the room together.” Rugs are essential for the overall cohesion of a space, and can anchor different furniture and elements within the area. Choose a bright rug to enliven and invigorate a room, modifying the general ambience and atmosphere.
Tired of your dull, old and shabby furniture? Give your pieces a fresh lick of bright paint, and transform them from disinteresting to delightful!
These eye-catching paper wall hangings are truly gorgeous, and undeniably bright! If you are looking to enhance your walls, as well as the overall ambience within a room, look for interesting and unique art.
Upholstery can truly change or alter a room's air and atmosphere. Take a look at these bright blue chairs, which add a colourful creativity to the elegant dining space.
Think outside the box with your kitchen and opt for a bright splashback of glass or tiles. These days there exists a plethora of creative and exciting options, which are sure to enhance and energise your cooking space.
This buttercup-yellow splashback has been paired wonderfully against the metal light fittings, and breathes new life into the neutral kitchen.
Let's not forget that decorating one's home also extends to the smaller members of a family. Children's rooms can be given a brilliant makeover using bright shades and tones, which is exhibited clearly in this gorgeous and engaging bedroom.
One of the simplest and most effective ways to add a burst of colour to your abode, throw cushions are stylish, seamless and come in a seemingly endless array of styles and designs.
Take some cues from this impressive example that utilises a rainbow of energetic neon hues to enliven an entrance hall.
Here we see plenty of colourful elements that have been pulled together to create a stylishly bright and enjoyable area. The side tables are illuminating, and paired with vibrant lights, as well as a host of colourful accessories and ornaments.
If you need assistance in decorating and designing your home, chat to an interior designer and get some fabulous ideas for your abode!
Transform a neutral or muted bedroom into a fabulously engaging and captivating space by employing hints of colour through bed linen and furniture.
Here we see a subtle colour scheme that is enhanced with a bed end bench, and matching throw cushions. Beautiful, delicate and enticing, this bedroom is gorgeously bright with a subtle elegance.
Spruce up your room with a feature wall of wallpaper. These days there exists countless designs, colours and styles of wallpaper, making choosing a design easy, and limited only by your imagination.
Finally, but possibly most importantly, we are looking at the inclusion of indoor plants to enhance an interior space. Greenery and foliage is an organic and natural solution to create a vibrant and lively room, purifying the air, with the added benefit of detoxifying your home.
