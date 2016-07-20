11 subtle ways to decorate with bright colours

Is your home dull, disinteresting, or lacking a certain eye-catching aesthetic? Perhaps you haven’t renovated or refurbished the interior of your dwelling for an extended period of time? If this sounds like you, then it might be time to give your abode a fresh start, and a burst of brightness.

When redecorating or revamping an interior, bright colours provide an illuminating sense of life and energy, but are often ignored or left out of the design scheme. This is often due to the fact that many individuals hesitate before employing bright hues, as they can seemingly be so easy to get wrong. The key to bright interiors is to learn when to employ an aspect of colour, and when to leave it out.

To help you along the way, we’ve gathered 11 simple tips that we believe are sure to provide a bit of inspiration, and a few neat ideas. Read on below to learn more, and brighten your home with some vivid hues today!