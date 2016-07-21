9 essential tips for an impressive dinner party

To host a truly luxurious, welcoming and fully-fledged dinner party, there are a few essentials you need to undertake to ensure your event runs smoothly. From cleaning your home to planning the style and design of your dinner, every last detail needs to be considered before you host your visitors.
Now, we’re not talking about ordering 2 large pizzas and inviting your friends around to watch the latest season of The Bachelor. Our 9 dinner party essentials have been curated to help you create an impressive dinner gathering, which is sure to boost admiration, amazement and awe in all of your guests.
Read on below before you host your next get-together, and ensure you concoct, organise and conceive a truly fabulous affair.
Lighting adds mood and ambience to an event, and for your dinner party to be an impressive success you should look at the way you illuminate your dining space.
Choose subtle mood lighting, and always opt for indirect lighting that will make your guests and visitors feel comfy and at home.
Next up, you will want to decide if you are going to host your event entirely inside or outside. Be wary of the climate, and if you choose to host outside, ensure there are plenty of umbrellas or shelter, should Hong Kong's weather turn in an instant!
One of the worst things you can do is create an uninviting or awkward environment for your guests by cramming them in together at the table. Give everyone enough space to move their elbows comfortable and you will improve the overall vibe and aura at your party.
Putting that bit extra into your table decoration can mean the difference between a so-so get-together and an impressive event. Choose your table linen, and remember to add all optional extras such as napkins, centrepieces and coasters.
One of the first thing guests are going to notice when they enter your home is unquestionably the cleanliness of your dwelling. Take some time to get everything clutter-free and organised, calling in the professionals if you are extremely time poor.
Scrub the kitchen, toss the garbage, wipe down surfaces and ensure you rooms are free from any junk or clothes that might be laying about.
As well as the food (naturally!) you need to ensure you have prepped your bar with a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Offering a selection of drinks to your visitors, such as aperitifs, long drinks, digestifs etc, will help your event seem luxurious and opulent.
Bring your dining space to life by employing accessories and accoutrements that will catch the eye of your guests and enhance you home's ambience.
If accessorising is a little bit beyond you, consider chatting to a professional and getting the job done quickly and stylishly!
It may seem unnecessary, but letting your guests know where they will be sitting is a great way to avoid any confusion. Get creative with your seating plan, and add that extra luxury element to your party.
Flowers are the icing on the cake when decorating for an impressive dinner party. Consult a professional or do the job yourself, but remember to stick to your colour scheme, and avoid any blooms that might emit a strong or unpleasant odour.
