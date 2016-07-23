10 creative seating ideas to improve your home

The humble chair has come a long way. From austere timber seats used mainly for dining and resting, the simple domestic essential now comes in an array of designs and stylistic options. These days, individuals often opt for seating that is creative and eye-catching, as well as ingenious. From reimagined rockers, to attention-grabbing designer pieces, there's a sofa, lounge or chair to suit every possible taste or preference.

Today at homify we’ve collected 10 of our current favourite chairs that are creative, unique and full of personality. If you need a helping hand, or would simply like to check out some neat seats, read on below!