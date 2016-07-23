Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 creative seating ideas to improve your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Dining Room, EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK Dining roomChairs & benches
Loading admin actions …

The humble chair has come a long way. From austere timber seats used mainly for dining and resting, the simple domestic essential now comes in an array of designs and stylistic options. These days, individuals often opt for seating that is creative and eye-catching, as well as ingenious. From reimagined rockers, to attention-grabbing designer pieces, there's a sofa, lounge or chair to suit every possible taste or preference. 

Today at homify we’ve collected 10 of our current favourite chairs that are creative, unique and full of personality. If you need a helping hand, or would simply like to check out some neat seats, read on below!

1. How about a swinging seat?

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Minimalist kitchen
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Now, let's start with something truly unique! This swinging seat is sure to become the favourite seat in your home, as its original and playful design offers something more than a sedentary surface. Choose an upholstered platform for comfort, and watch the amusement begin.

2. Perfect for compact spaces

Louis Ghost - Kartell MOHD - Mollura Home and Design Living roomStools & chairs
MOHD—Mollura Home and Design

Louis Ghost—Kartell

MOHD - Mollura Home and Design
MOHD—Mollura Home and Design
MOHD - Mollura Home and Design

Clear acrylic chairs not only look fabulous, they also save space within one's home too! Perfect for small or minute areas of your abode, clear or transparent seating ensure the room remains unhindered by the feeling of furniture, while still providing adequate surfaces to rest and relax. 

3. Repurposed and upcycled

Palets&Deco, Palets&Deco Palets&Deco Living roomStools & chairs
Palets&amp;Deco

Palets&Deco
Palets&amp;Deco
Palets&Deco

Fancy yourself an amateur DIYer? Why not upcycle those garden pallets and transform them into a comfy and eye-catching seat? Guaranteed to draw attention, this repurposing is also a fabulous way to up your 'green' rating within your eco-friendly home. 

4. Statement-making seating

Frost - FurnID, Stouby Stouby Living roomStools & chairs
Stouby

Frost—FurnID

Stouby
Stouby
Stouby

There's no doubt about it, a designer chair makes all the difference within a living space. Choose an attention-grabbing shape or form and let your seating do the all the talking. 

Choosing a statement-making seat can be a difficult and challenging task! Get some expert advice by talking to an interior designer via homify today!

5. A fashionable rocking chair

Schaukelstuhl OWEN aus Massiv - Holz, Holzarbeiten André Findeisen Holzarbeiten André Findeisen Scandinavian style conservatory Wood
Holzarbeiten André Findeisen

Holzarbeiten André Findeisen
Holzarbeiten André Findeisen
Holzarbeiten André Findeisen

Rocking chairs have come along way in recent years. Not simply a space for one to rest and relax, rocking chairs evoke a feeling of old-world charm, providing your bedroom, living room or lounge a true ambient serenity. 

6. Comfy floor cushions

Poduchy, siedziska , pufy " Lotos", KNITTING FACTORY KNITTING FACTORY Living roomStools & chairs Cotton Beige
KNITTING FACTORY

KNITTING FACTORY
KNITTING FACTORY
KNITTING FACTORY

Floor cushions are an oft-overlooked seating option when decorating an interior living space. Ideal for comfort, and highly versatile, these brilliant objects can be added and removed where necessary, creating a practical and cosy environment. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Paper seats

COW Dutch Design Chair, Dutch Design Dutch Design Living roomStools & chairs
Dutch Design

Dutch Design
Dutch Design
Dutch Design

When we think of seating, we often picture sturdy and reliable timber furniture. However, these days seats, chairs and resting platforms come in many shapes and sizes. Check out paper and cardboard seating, which often provides a low-cost yet highly stylish alternative to traditional chairs. 

8. Upholstered ottoman

Dimple Footstool Loaf Living roomStools & chairs
Loaf

Dimple Footstool

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

Ottomans don't necessarily need to be used for feet, they also work well as a creative seating option that not only look great, but provide a handy and refined aesthetic. 

9. Bench-style seating

Dining Room, EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK Dining roomChairs & benches
EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK

Dining Room

EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK
EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK
EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK

Bench-style seating is super practical, and ensures your room a versatile and usable ambience. This bench seat is very creative, offering an item that can be moved and relocated when not needed, and added when required. 

10. Bright and eye-catching

SALA DE JANTAR VERSÁTIL VIA HAUS - INDAIAL - SC, VIA HAUS VIA HAUS Dining roomChairs & benches
VIA HAUS

VIA HAUS
VIA HAUS
VIA HAUS

Finally, our creative seating takes us to a setting that is bright, lively and super stylish! Boasting a retro yet contemporary design, this unusual seating selection is sure to provide a vivacious air and atmosphere. 

Did you find a seat that would suit your home? If you would like to see some more inspiring domestic interiors, check out: 11 chic sleeping platforms for small homes

A chic and compact Hong Kong apartment
Which of these unusual seats is your favourite? Let us know below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks