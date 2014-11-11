Literature and architecture

Doctor Zhivago is a novel by Boris Pasternak, one of the most revered authors in Russian literature. The novel was first published in 1957, and later became a film in 1965. Doctor Zhivago is the story of Yury Zhivago, torn between his love for two different women, in early 20th century Russia. Whether you are a fan of the book, or have seen the film, you will be aware of the scene with Doctor Zhivago and Lara, caught in a romance in tumultuous Russia, fleeing to the edges of Siberia in the brutally cold winter. This house, however, is not situated in Russia, but rather in the north of Italy, in the Piedmont region. Here our protagonist would have suffered less from the cold and hunger.