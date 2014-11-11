Literature and architecture

Although novels do not contain images, few things are as visual as literature. With just words, authors are able to give life to places, people, situations and feelings, all through their ability to write in particular ways. Its for this reason we want to bring the fictional world of books and the reality of architecture together today, to show the relationship between the two realms. What would the homes portrayed in famous novels really look like? Well, we've found what we think are the ideal portrayels, as built by our homify experts.
Doctor Zhivago is a novel by Boris Pasternak, one of the most revered authors in Russian literature. The novel was first published in 1957, and later became a film in 1965. Doctor Zhivago is the story of Yury Zhivago, torn between his love for two different women, in early 20th century Russia. Whether you are a fan of the book, or have seen the film, you will be aware of the scene with Doctor Zhivago and Lara, caught in a romance in tumultuous Russia, fleeing to the edges of Siberia in the brutally cold winter. This house, however, is not situated in Russia, but rather in the north of Italy, in the Piedmont region. Here our protagonist would have suffered less from the cold and hunger.
When you move a little closer, you can see a building that is modern, and in perfect harmony with the landsscape, spreading its volumes horizontally, rather than vertically. The bright white home camouflages perfectly with its winter surrounds, looking like it could also fit into a film such as 007.
Forget the harsh Siberian cold and step into this home in the English countryside, the perfect setting for a romantic summer holiday. Here we are reminded of Sense and Sensibiliy, a jewel of English literature, written by Jane Austen. Sense and Sensibility was written in 1811, and it too wasadapted into a film in 1995. It is the story of the Dashwood sisters, Elinor and Leanne, and their experiences with love, romance, and heartbreak. The story behind the novel is readers must decide whether sense and sensibility have truly emerged. One could imagine the Dashwood sisters living out their, doubts, fears and passions in this country home.
It is likely the inside of the cottage where Elinor and Leanne had to move to would resemble a setting similar to this, albeit much more humble and simple. A rocking chair, an open fireplace, and a large timber desk are all true classical elements, and even the addition of a world map could have helped Marianne unlock her dreams. Only the addition of a computer reminds us that this is in fact a modern home.
Wuthering Heights is a 19th century novel by Emily Bronte, which is a story about jealousy in a community, and Wuthering Heights is the name of the farmhouse where the story takes place. If this were the home of Wuthering Heights and Heathcliff and Catherine had lived here, the novel certainly would have taken a different point of view! If they had lived here they surely would have been happy; the interior of this home breathes peace and balance. A pleasnt place to spend time and watch the winter unfold.
Although this modern, geometric shape inspired home is in no way similar to the farm Wuthering Heights, or to Thrushcross Grange, the rugged, snowy landscape could be the ideal environment to host the intrigues, contempt and disappointment the story portrays. The curious shape of this home in Graz, Austria, is inspired by the steep mountains surrounding it, as it rises above the ground, as if it were floating.