A small home with sensational interiors

We all want and aspire for a warm and comfortable home for our families; one where tranquility and serenity rules the roost. After all, this is going to be the place where some of your most special moments with your family are going to happen!

The house in the spotlight today offers that, and goes above and beyond that as well, bringing to the table a completely different personality and character. Modern architectural design and technological solutions intermingle with a traditional flair, with the end result that this family nook possesses both simplicity and comfort.

Located in Saarland, Germany, and designed by Fingerhaus GmbH, the house offers a modern vision of suburban life. From the outside, the house recalls to mind a quaint cottage, but wait until you see the interiors! With a space of 154 sq metres, this is the perfect space for a family gathering.