A small home with sensational interiors

We all want and aspire for a warm and comfortable home for our families; one where tranquility and serenity rules the roost. After all, this is going to be the place where some of your most special moments with your family are going to happen!
The house in the spotlight today offers that, and goes above and beyond that as well, bringing to the table a completely different personality and character. Modern architectural design and technological solutions intermingle with a traditional flair, with the end result that this family nook possesses both simplicity and comfort.
Located in Saarland, Germany, and designed by Fingerhaus GmbH, the house offers a modern vision of suburban life. From the outside, the house recalls to mind a quaint cottage, but wait until you see the interiors! With a space of 154 sq metres, this is the perfect space for a family gathering.
Before we dive into the interiors of this cosy house, let's have a walkabout in the backyard, which is essentially an extension of the interiors and makes a seamless transition through the large glass sliding doors.
The deck has a wooden finish, imparting a lovely warm and inviting ambience. The addition of comfortable chairs and a table completes the look, and makes it a perfect space for family and friends to lounge around taking in the warm summer sun. If you're looking for advice on building the perfect patio or deck for your dream house, our experts can help you.
A simple palette with neutral colours, especially grey and black, is used on the facade giving it an overall simple and modern look. The high gabled roof gives the house a charming traditional appeal.
The architects decided to forego an imposing fence or barrier, since the house is located in a quiet, safe neighbourhood, and especially because they didn't want to mar the visual appeal of the house. The only embellishment outside is a minimalist garden.
At the main entrance, striking colours and strong contrasts take the foreground; for example, light walls and doors offset the dark window panes. The lovely potted plants breaks the monotony of the colour palette—a great idea when you don't want to splash your structure with any further colour or design elements. Immediately, a warm and inviting aura is created that whets your appetite for what's to come yet.
As we enter the house, we immediately notice that the colour palette complements the architectural design. The tones are kept neutral and simple, creating a minimal and clutter-free look while the wooden surfaces add a touch of warmth. The cabinetry, chairs and a few household appliances are kept in chrome or stainless steel, which adds a modern feel.
The kitchen and dining room here have been integrated to form one communal space. This allows for a casual atmosphere where guests can mingle with the hosts.
On the second floor, we find this bedroom where comfort is the key word. The sloping ceiling gives the room a feeling of an attic where you retreat to when you are looking for a safe sanctuary.
The wooden floors nicely offset the plain ceiling while the large windows let in plenty of light. This, combined with decidedly warm features like a pop of blue and cosy ambient floor lighting, comes together to create an inviting ambience. We can absolutely imagine recharging our batteries here in this lovely little room!
We leave you today with a glimpse of the minimal yet stunning bathroom. A white modern tub with sleek finishings perfectly complements the dark grey flooring and the dark wood cabinetry, creating a timeless feel.
A skylight provides the space with ample natural light, which when reflected on the white walls gives the impression of an even brighter space! All the elements here come together to create a fully functional and minimalist atmosphere, that screams elegance!
