The minimalist home with a surprising feature

It's quite likely that at some point or the other, while trudging up what seems like a million steps, we've wondered—why couldn't someone just replace the stairway with a slide? After all, we just need to get from Point A to Point B, and hey, aren't slides just that much cooler? While chances are that these sacrilegious thoughts are immediately dismissed, not everyone is willing to do so. Today, we explore a family home in Nakameguro that was designed by Tokyo-based Kazuki Nakamura and Kenichi Izuhara of Level Architects and you guessed it—has an indoor slide!

The floors in this three-storey house are all connected by slides on one side and a flight of stairs on the other; you walk up for that bit of exercise, but you just swoosh your way down when you want to take it easy, or just have a bit of fun. While it's a no-brainer that it's a child's dream come true, you can bet your life's savings that the parents have a ton of fun here too!