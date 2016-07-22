A drab home's surprising transformation

This bookstore is now a joy to be in, thanks to its cosy wooden aura and the simple, no-fuss look that lets the imagination wander!

Inspired by the charming makeover of a once-gloomy home into a welcoming bookstore and cafe? We are too. Some clever structural tweaks, and the well-planned addition of some shelves have changed the entire appearance of the original abode. The introduction of glass, a concrete finish for the ceiling and the revamping of the kitchen with wooden textures, complete the impressive look of this bookish paradise. Here's another before & after story for more ideas: Bland to blooming: a tiny balcony’s magical makeover.