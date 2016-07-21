Ooh la la: A French apartment gets a chic makeover

Strasbourg is a picturesque city in eastern France, filled with a beautiful medley of French and German architectural influences. The modern apartments here usually feature contemporary designs and layouts, along with fashionable hues and decor accents. And those that are old and mundane are being transformed, increasingly, to cater to the tastes of young homeowners and tenants. Maison de ville à Bischheim is one such abode, which was initially in a deplorable state and quite unfit for aesthetic habitation. But due to a magic makeover from the interior architects at Agence Adi-Home, this residence is now a smart, cosy and enticing place in which to live. Want to see how they did it? Then read on!
The depressing kitchen was in a terribly messy and dilapidated state, with wall paint peeling off and tiles falling away. The sunlight entering through the door and windows were sadly being wasted. The random clutter and dated ceiling lamp added to the dullness of the faded blue walls, for an impact that was totally uninviting.
Look how beautifully the sad kitchen we saw before has been transformed into a sumptuous culinary heaven. The white walls with grey cabinets give the kitchen a bright, spacious and elegant look. Gone is the small and awkward room; instead the revamped kitchen has been tastefully integrated with the dining area to usher in an open layout. The rich wooden countertops, smart chrome appliances and modular finish infuse the kitchen with a fashionable appeal which demands a 'wow'!
This bathroom was nothing less than a disaster, with damp and gloomy walls, and old-fashioned sanitary wares. The overall appearance is so mundane that you could not feel refreshed here even after taking a hot bath. The dull floor, the lifeless dresser beside the sink, and the drab tiles did nothing to introduce even a tiny spark of aesthetic finesse here.
Ooh la la. The bathroom has been transformed delightfully and we totally love it. We adore how the architects have used elegant beige tiles to bring that extra zing to the whole look. Bright lights, modish sanitary wares and minimalistic fixtures add to the bright and smart appeal of the new bathroom.
The cosy and welcoming dining space lies right next to the kitchen, and impresses with its sleek and colourful furnishing. The small library enhances its overall look and declares the passion the owners have for books. Light and sober hues on the wall ensure the area’s spacious feel, while a wooden cabinet nearby offers storage space and room for displaying knick-knacks.
