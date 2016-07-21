Ooh la la: A French apartment gets a chic makeover

The cosy and welcoming dining space lies right next to the kitchen, and impresses with its sleek and colourful furnishing. The small library enhances its overall look and declares the passion the owners have for books. Light and sober hues on the wall ensure the area’s spacious feel, while a wooden cabinet nearby offers storage space and room for displaying knick-knacks.

This French apartment shows us that a small abode can become beautiful, when designed intelligently and adorned with the right accents, colours and textures.