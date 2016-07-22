Your browser is out-of-date.

9 practical tips for a minimal-style apartment

We all know that a minimal-style apartment needs to be seriously decluttered. But what's the difference between a minimalist interior and one that's simply bereft of many furnishings? This is the difference between an empty, unfinished or even cold decor and one that feels rich, harmonious and serene. It's a very distinct difference that can be easily understood with attention to a few key elements. Let's explore some beautiful minimalist-style apartments to understand more…

1. Create balance

With few objects in the room, the element of balance becomes really important. Consider the visual weight of each piece and make sure they work in harmony. If you are going to use large pieces, make them really large or really small for effect.

2. Simple decorations

Simple decorations such as branches, beautiful bowls or abstract artwork are often good for a minimalist decor. The beautiful form of some branches or a lovely sculpture could even be highlighted with dedicated lighting.

3. Simple, lightweight furniture

Simple and visually lightweight Scandinavian furniture is often a good choice for a minimalist-style apartment. This kind of furniture is often designed with a stripped down approach that really highlights the beauty of the form. 

4. Built-in handleless floor-to-ceiling cupboards

Built-in handleless floor-to-ceiling cupboards are really handy when creating a minimalist decor. They help hide away all that clutter. For the best results, invest in some bespoke cupboards that make the most of every inch of space. This minimalist bedroom comes to us courtesy of Hong Kong interior architects ArctitudeDesign.

5. A seriously decluttered approach

Declutter, then declutter again… and again! Choose what you put on display and don't forget that once you strip the interior of extraneous clutter, the simple shape of each piece really comes into focus. So find elements that work together in harmony.

6. Restricted colour scheme

White interiors are definitely synonymous with minimalist-style homes. But this doesn't mean other colours can't work. The key is to restrict the colour scheme to the absolute minimal amount of shades. Wood is always a good accompaniment if you want variety. In this bedroom, we can also see how it adds natural warmth to the decor as well.

7. Uninterrupted lines of sight

Our eyes tend to snag or focus on anything that interrupts the visual flow in a room. This interruption is often caused by objects that block the continuous lines in a room. 

8. Fantastic lights

With few furnishings, the light will become a key factor in the decorating scheme. Striking recessed lights are often a good way of harnessing this power and creating a simple decorative element.

9. Focus on quality

The texture, colour and form of your furnishings and decorations will be incredibly apparent in a minimalist decor. Focus on buying quality furnishings and accessories with a beautiful attention to detail.

If you want to see how minimalism can be done well, check out: The minimalist home with a surprising feature.

We took 7 ideas from this 60 m² apartment!
If you have any more tips on how to pull off a minimalist decor, share them with our readers in the comments field below!

