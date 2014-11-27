​5 transparently awesome modern glass houses

Abundant use of glass is one of the most frequently-occurring hallmarks of contemporary architecture. It seems that with every decade that passes, the ideal modern home comes closer and closer to being essentially a giant greenhouse. It’s obvious why this is the case: the more of your house you can make out of glass, the more light you will let in, and the better the building will look when seen illuminated from the outside, too. The ever-increasing prevalence of glass in places where stone or wood might traditionally have been used also marks a desire to move towards a lighter, more insubstantial form of design. Building your home out of glass it about as close as you can get to building it out of air. The designers of these five homes know that well, having used glass as a main material to create drop-dead gorgeous modern living spaces.
Creating the lower story of this incredible villa almost entirely out of glass means that light passes freely throughout the entire open-plan ground floor, entering the area from multiple sides. Note how external supports are used in place of walls, supporting the building’s structure while still giving the maximum amount of surface space over to glass. Meanwhile, the top floor offers privacy where privacy is needed – in the bedroom and bathroom – by placing windows selectively. However, because the level below uses glass so liberally, the overall vibe is still one of lightness and absolute modernity.
This interior view reveals one of the internal supports used to hold up the structure’s weight. By leaving the centre hollow, the architect has created a tunnel to allow light to travel unobstructed throughout the entire room.
Another angle better shows the wonderfully bright effect this unique design has achieved.
This home looks at its most amazing seen at night, thanks to the winning combination of white exterior surfaces, white curtains, bright interior lights and plenty of glass. Once again, the bare minimum amount of stone has been used, with glass providing most of the outside walls. The overall look is one of utter luxury (the glorious reflections on the swimming pool help too), but of very modern luxury indeed. No velvet drapes or gilded dining chairs are needed to enhance the extravagance of this house.
In this unusual home, light enters the central courtyard from above and filters through the windows facing directly onto each other. The result is that the garden area feels like another room of hte house, bringing a little of the outside world in with it.
This house is built to bring something new to the traditional silhouette of the Scandinavian wood cabin. The sloping roof and simple outline are reassuringly homey and rustic, but by replacing the entire facade with glass something very new and innovative has been created. The wooden slats are an original and quirky way of preserving privacy whilst also adding another unexpected element to the house’s design.
The owners of this lovely, but fairly standard, terraced house have managed to make it truly stand out from the rest of the street with the addition of this breathtaking, glass-heavy extension. Again, the very minimum number of bricks has been used in order to provide structural support, and because the extension faces out into the garden, privacy is not an issue. The designers knew htey could use as much glass as they wanted – and they did.