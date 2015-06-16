Innovative window designs

It's safe to say that shiny red car is one of this particular home owner's finest assets, and the house has been designed to show it off to great effect. No-one said windows had to be for exterior walls only. Here the architect has made liberal use of interior windows to create a multi-level viewing experience where what’s on display is… well, the house itself. Beneath the transparent garage is the kitchen, and both can be clearly seen from the dining area. Plenty for your dinner guests to look at.

