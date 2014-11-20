Statement wallpaper

Opting to cover the door as well as the walls in this decadent paper has certainly made this room more than a little overwhelming – yet in the best possible way. To stand in this room is to be surrounded by a thousand exotic birds, each one demanding your attention. Though certainly not a good match for every home, there’s no denying that this look makes a statement; and one which the few classically elegant furnishings we can see complement completely. There’s also something childishly appealing in the sense of mystery that comes with having a “hidden” door (even when the door is not really all that hidden at all).