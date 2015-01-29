Kitchen simplicity

Kitchens tend, by necessity, to have a lot going on. The kitchen is a room with a very clear function, and it requires a broad range of specific equipment and accessories in order to fulfil that function (unlike, say, a living room, which essentially only needs a sofa or a couple of comfy armchairs to have earned its title). Therefore it’s no surprise that so many homeowners and interior designers embrace a deliberately busy aesthetic in this particular part of the house. A lot of the time, it works really very well: dangling pots and pans, herbs and spices, crockery hanging along the wall and patterned tiles and rugs galore. There’s no denying an eclectic vibe can suit many kitchen perfectly. But the alternative is also well worth exploring: going in completely the opposite direction by pursuing simplicity and consistency in your kitchen layout. Yes, sometimes a very basic kitchen design can seem a bit industrial and unwelcoming, like the kitchen in a restaurant; but as the photos below show, it’s also possible to create a comfortingly domestic space out of completely uncomplicated building blocks and a very limited colour palette.