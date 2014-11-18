Gender-neutral nurseries

Decorating your baby’s room is just one of the many joys of having a new arrival in the family. There are so many different ways you can go with children’s décor that in many ways this may be the room in which you have the most freedom. If you've spent years cultivating the rest of your house into a perfect minimalist palace, the nursery is the one place where you still have a great excuse to bust out some colour and variety. The conventional traps of infant decor – blue for a boy, pink for a girl – are easy to fall into but there are so many more creative options out there, so why limit yourself? In any case, many parents are increasingly moving towards gender-neutral decor and toys for reasons other than the world of interior design opportunities it opens up. If you’re amongst them, or if you simply want to do something a little bit more unique with your baby’s room, check out the rooms below. Their designers have created fun looks that would work for a girl or a boy – so you can start decorating before you even know which one is on the way.