Murals for kids: get their imaginations going

Wall art and murals offer fun ways of transforming your children’s room into a zone of adventure and imagination, as opposed to it just being the boring place where they sleep and do their homework. There’s no doubt that when surrounded by imaginative stimulate your child will respond by growing more imaginative in their own play. Not only that, but having an excuse to give a wall – or even several walls – of your home over to bright colours and fun characters is an adventure in itself. If you have an artistic flair, you can even create the artwork yourself; but if not, there are plenty of painters who offer this type of service, and there are a wide range of wall stencils and stickers available too (try eBay for an almost endless selection). Below are just a few ideas to help get inspiration flowing freely.