Amazing rugs and carpets

Wood tends to be the preferred flooring option for the majority of people, owing to its versatility in terms of fitting in with different styles of decor, its pleasing simplicity and, of course, its relative ease of upkeep and cleaning. However, a wide, unbroken expanse of wood – or, indeed, of most flooring types – can look very cold and empty. There’s only one way to solve this problem: with a rug or carpet. A fabulous one, naturally. The right rug for your room should do so much more than just reduce the appearance of unused space. It should refer back to the rest of the room’s decor, either by creating a striking juxtaposition of different colour or styles, or by blending in seamlessly to help the space feel entirely cohesive. It doesn’t matter what your favourite look is; your rug soulmate is definitely out there. Just take a look at these beauties.
This trio of closely related, yet subtly different, rugs work in perfect harmony with each other and with the rest of the room. It’s true that the obvious shape choice for rugs usually tends to be rectangular rather than round. This is because circular rugs leave a lot of negative space and don’t work well with the basic structure of most rooms and furniture, which generally revolve around right angles. In this case, however, the use of multiple rugs fills the floor well, while the unconventional nature of their shape adds interest to a living room that otherwise plays it very safe.
In this very warm and welcoming rug, multiple intricately detailed patterns – each one quite lovely in its own right – combine to come up with a rug that could make any house into a home. There is something instantly comforting about patchwork. No doubt many of us associate it with grandmotherly kitsch or the worn-out, reassuring but ultimately unstylish blankets of our childhoods; but as this rug proves, it can be part of some truly beautiful design work too.
The baby in this photo certainly isn’t. But the appeal of this vivid, eye-catching rug isn’t limited to infants. It offers a quick and easy way to brighten up dull spaces and bring some life to empty floors. Do note, however, that the variety of colours utilised in the design make it the best fit for a neutral room; rooms that already feature other strong colours could be overwhelmed by it.
Using a colour gradient instead of stripes or patterns is an original, and very subtle and sophisticated, way of integrating several colours into a single rug. This is a delightfully understated piece that succeeds in its unusual combination of hues. It’s fairly muted so won’t dominate a room, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t make a statement. It’s just that it whispers it, rather than shouting.
This tangy citrus rug is a breath of fresh air. It would look particularly great in a room with lots of grey or even black elements, providing a sharp contrast and a welcome dash of sunshine.
It’s often said of fashion that if you invest heavily in classic items, you’ll win out financially – and stylistically – in the long run. The same is true of interior design. Well crafted, beautifully patterned rugs such as this one have been chic for centuries, and that isn’t about to change any time soon. This rug could accompany either a classic room or an ultra-modern one with equal effectiveness.