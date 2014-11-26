Amazing rugs and carpets

Wood tends to be the preferred flooring option for the majority of people, owing to its versatility in terms of fitting in with different styles of decor, its pleasing simplicity and, of course, its relative ease of upkeep and cleaning. However, a wide, unbroken expanse of wood – or, indeed, of most flooring types – can look very cold and empty. There’s only one way to solve this problem: with a rug or carpet. A fabulous one, naturally. The right rug for your room should do so much more than just reduce the appearance of unused space. It should refer back to the rest of the room’s decor, either by creating a striking juxtaposition of different colour or styles, or by blending in seamlessly to help the space feel entirely cohesive. It doesn’t matter what your favourite look is; your rug soulmate is definitely out there. Just take a look at these beauties.