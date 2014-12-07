​Find the perfect pendant light

Lighting is so important to getting the atmosphere in your home just right; and that means choosing not only the right hue an strength of light, but choosing light pieces that in themselves add something remarkable to the space. Low-hanging pendant lights are increasingly popular because they allow a beautiful lampshade design to be placed in a noticeable place even in spaces where there isn’t floor or surface room available for standing or table lamps. If you have pendant lampshades so beautiful that you really want to draw attention to them, placing them low over the kitchen or dining room table is a good idea. Take a look at this list for some examples of gorgeous, innovative pendant lamps that would work perfectly for this.