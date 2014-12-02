Gorgeous garden furniture

If you value beautiful and innovative interior design, no doubt you value beautiful and innovative exterior design just as highly, too. That means picking and choosing your outdoor furnishings with the same degree of care and attention to detail that you give to, say, items for your living room. The garden is, after all, just another room – and in many cases it will be the biggest room your home actually has. Plant choice and landscaping have a big part to play in making it into a welcoming space, but if you want it to be more than just beautiful – if you want it to be practical, a true extra room to be lived in just – you’re going to need to buy some furniture. There are just as many garden furniture options, each catering to different design tastes, as there are interior furniture options. This ideabook rounds up some of the most interesting pieces from contemporary designers.
This impressive bench from Tom Harvey is the natural choice for an area of the home where nature, after all, takes precedence. The rough, unfinished look of the wood provides a contrast with the delicately carved tree designs that form the arms and legs. The simplicity of the bench is deceptive; you don’t have to look very closely to see that this is a very accomplished piece of craftsmanship indeed.
The basic form of this stone bench is transformed into something quite beautiful with the simple addition of a floral mosaic to the back of the seat. The combination of light stone and bright, citrus-coloured blooms conjures the summery spirit of a hot country instantly.
These chairs offer a more contemporary approach to the traditional wrought-iron furniture often associated with French cafes. Replacing intricate curls and curves with minimalist straight lines and strong shapes, the designer has still managed to retain some of those summery, continental associations.
The corkscrew curves of this sculpture/seating area won’t be the perfect fit for just any outdoor area. But if you’re lucky enough to have a space that’s just right for this remarkable piece of furniture, the effect will be truly breathtaking.
In this image, we see how the piece can be extended with additional pieces to form a larger, semicircular seating area that would be perfect for outdoor gatherings on summer evenings.
The plush, padded comfort of this furniture set brings the perks of the living room out into the garden. Many a long Sunday afternoon could be spent curled up with a good book in one of these tempting chairs.
So why not diverge from the norm with a piece such as this wavy wonder from Jules Bertrand Wokam? The rippled surface appears like a sheet of paper that has been lightly folded into an accordion shape and then laid out flat again. This, as well as the bright pattern and strong colours used, make this bench really stand out.
These bright basket-shaped chairs seem to invite you to collapse straight into them. The pairing of vibrant seat areas with simple black legs makes their colours stand out all the brighter. They also cast extremely interesting and arresting shadows, as this picture shows very clearly.
The perfectly ergonomic curves of this simple but striking sun lounger make it the ideal spot to top up your vitamin D levels while dozing off with a magazine. Because the wood is natural and unpainted, it’s also a good choice if you don’t want to allow your garden to appear too obviously designed.