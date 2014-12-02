Gorgeous garden furniture

If you value beautiful and innovative interior design, no doubt you value beautiful and innovative exterior design just as highly, too. That means picking and choosing your outdoor furnishings with the same degree of care and attention to detail that you give to, say, items for your living room. The garden is, after all, just another room – and in many cases it will be the biggest room your home actually has. Plant choice and landscaping have a big part to play in making it into a welcoming space, but if you want it to be more than just beautiful – if you want it to be practical, a true extra room to be lived in just – you’re going to need to buy some furniture. There are just as many garden furniture options, each catering to different design tastes, as there are interior furniture options. This ideabook rounds up some of the most interesting pieces from contemporary designers.