Mobiles and hanging sculptures

There are so many different ways to incorporate art into your home, but one of the most often – and most unjustly – overlooked is the mobile. We may often tend to think of mobiles as a furniture item limited to the nursery, but in reality there are lots of totally sophisticated, totally grown-up and totally beautiful sculptures and art pieces out there that just happen to dangle instead of stand. The main appeal of this type of decoration probably lies largely in its dynamism; mobiles turn and sway in response to movements in the room and changes in the direction of the air. The result is continual, subtle movements and change that can be quite mesmerising and soothing to behold. Using mobiles to break up expanses of wall in your house also provides an unexpected alternative to more traditional space-fillers such as pictures, and makes your decor more artistically diverse. There is sometimes a very festive side to mobiles; their hanging nature means that some designs are a little reminiscent of Christmas baubles. If you celebrate Christmas, a mobile is a low-key way to keep a little of that festive cheer in your house all year round. And apart from anything else, there are some beautifully crafted mobiles out there. These are just a few.