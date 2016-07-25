From drab to dazzling: an eye-popping home makeover

The entertainment unit is now a peppy and sparkling piece with an edgy look, thanks to the neon blue and purple hues as well as the mirrored panel beneath the television.

The unique addition of bright and energetic colours and neon lighting has turned this tiny and boring apartment into a brilliant and cosy nest for young professionals or fun-loving couples. Take a look at another makeover story for more inspiration: Gloomy to glorious: a 37-year-old house breathes new life.