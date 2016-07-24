Bleak to chic: the sleek revamp of a South Korean home

We are in traditional yet cosmopolitan South Korea today, and the smart makeover of an apartment in Incheon has caught our attention. This abode was initially a very ordinary, gloomy and drab space with boring floral wallpapers, old-fashioned fixtures and a serious lack of charm. But thanks to the designers and decorators at B & G Interiors, it has now been transformed into an elegant and brilliant abode for a newlywed couple. The remodelling took 10-11 days and the outcome is a neat, stylish and ready-to-live-in apartment. The home is now a brand new urban sanctuary with beautiful lights, contemporary designs, and smart colours and textures. Intrigued to see more? Then read on!
The floral wallpaper in this room looked too old and dull for a newlywed couple. The dark coloured floor gave the living space a dull atmosphere, and needed an urgent update. The artistic installation on the ceiling didn’t accentuate the aesthetics of the room, and a brighter and airier ambiance was called for.
Look how classy the revamped living room looks! The clean cream wall has shed its gaudy floral print and now stands out simply and elegantly. The ceiling installation was done away with, and now stylish lights offer cheery brightness. Also, in place of the dark wooden floor, the matte-finish, light-hued flooring makes the room look more spacious, neat and tidy.
The kitchen previously stood drab and forlorn, in part due to the heavy dark flooring. It lacked breathability and neatness. The dull beige cabinets and boring wallpaper on the right worsened the look, and cohesiveness was missing among the different elements. Who would have wanted to cook up a perfect dinner in this mess?
The elegant new kitchen is now a real treat for the eyes. The messy old furniture has been replaced by simple white tones to add space here and complement the light-coloured flooring. The couple can surely have a romantic time and enjoy cooking here together. The sleek dark tiles for the backsplash break the monotony of stark white, while the industrially-inspired pendant lamp casts a cosy glow over the countertop. The balcony floor beyond the glass doors has also been revamped, and enhances the feeling of openness in the kitchen.
The old bathroom looked drab and listless, due largely to its boring colours. The tub was taking up an unnecessary amount of space in this compact room, and the fixtures were terribly old-fashioned.
The designers removed the tub and instead created a beautiful glass-enclosed shower area which makes the bathroom look more spacious and breathable. The large beige tiles on the floor offer subtle contrast against the spotless white look of this space, while the wooden cabinet and mirror liven things up with a hint of warmth. The old fixtures were replaced by contemporary fittings which make this area way more inviting than before. Bright ceiling lights and practical hacks like corner shelves and rods complete the functional beauty of the bathroom.
This is how a very ordinary and dated apartment can be transformed into a modern and comfy one with stylish accents and sensible designs. You too can embrace some ideas from here for the makeover of your own apartment! Here’s another transformation story to inspire you further: Bleak to brilliant: a family home gets a stunning revamp.