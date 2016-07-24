Bleak to chic: the sleek revamp of a South Korean home

The designers removed the tub and instead created a beautiful glass-enclosed shower area which makes the bathroom look more spacious and breathable. The large beige tiles on the floor offer subtle contrast against the spotless white look of this space, while the wooden cabinet and mirror liven things up with a hint of warmth. The old fixtures were replaced by contemporary fittings which make this area way more inviting than before. Bright ceiling lights and practical hacks like corner shelves and rods complete the functional beauty of the bathroom.

This is how a very ordinary and dated apartment can be transformed into a modern and comfy one with stylish accents and sensible designs. You too can embrace some ideas from here for the makeover of your own apartment! Here’s another transformation story to inspire you further: Bleak to brilliant: a family home gets a stunning revamp.