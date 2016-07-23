The box home with a surprise inside

Windows are arguably the most unremarkable feature of any home. Sure, they serve the very important purpose of letting in natural light, but in themselves they don't count for much. Not surprisingly, this isn't something that home owners lose sleep over. Windows—should be there, should let light in, should preferably be of a reasonable number so the house doesn't appear dingy. But that's about where it ends.

Now what if you make windows the main feature of your house? Nothing overtly fancy, nothing weird—just take regular windows and make them the focal point. If you think that sounds like a snooze fest, wait until you see the house we're exploring today; the simple yet distinctive windows make it what it is. Crafted by Huukei Design, the house is a gorgeous testament to the beauty of pared-down simplicity and abundant creativity.