​Creative children’s bedroom design

If there’s one room where it’s worth thinking outside the box a little, it’s in your children’s bedroom. The more original and fun your decor ideas are, the more fun they will have playing in their bedrooms and the more fond their memories of childhood will be. Everyone remembers that kid from when they were growing up – the kid who had the really cool room that was the most fun to play in (even if “cool” back then only meant having bunk beds that could be turned into a secret den with the help of a hanging bed sheet).Well, it turns out it’s not that hard to give kids a space they’ll absolutely love being in. All it takes is a little inspiration.