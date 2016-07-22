We took 7 ideas from this 60 m² apartment!

Today at homify we are going to show you a surprising 60sqm apartment that is simply bursting with bright ideas for your own compact home. In order to create a beautiful, original and practical abode, we've gathered all the domestic inspiration you could possibly need!
From utilising adaptive furniture to choosing the correct lighting, there are plenty of different design aspects that will work in your favour if you have a small or compact dwelling. While our tips and tricks have been formulated for minute and minuscule residences, you can still take a few hints and employ them in much larger apartments and houses.
So without further ado, read on below, and check out our 7 neat ideas to cleverly decorate your home with confidence and competence.
The first room we are taking a look inside is the living room. Here we see the way the designers have employed adaptive furniture to suit the small and compact interior. But what exactly is adaptive furniture? Adaptive pieces are a brilliant way to ensure your space is utilised to its full potential, and are designed to suit the room they are situated within.
In this image we see the brilliant use of a long sofa, which is paired with a long and linear piece of joinery that functions as the entertainment area of the home. Light is employed to broaden the perceived sense of space within the room, contributing to a sense of harmony and tranquillity.
Open-plan living offers great layout solutions for smaller homes. When residing in a dwelling that is a little lacking in the space department, it is important to be innovative with the arrangement and floor plan of your abode.
Facilitate free movement throughout the different areas of your dwelling, by removing walls and connecting spaces. In doing so, you will create a highly desirable space, and often one that feels far larger than it actually is.
Storage is one of the big issues in small spaces—but it doesn't have to be! By getting creative with your home's layout and design, you can make the most of every corner, crack and crevice, adding practicality as well as liveability.
In this 60m2 home we witness creative storage at its best. Here in the cooking zone, plenty of cabinets have been added within the kitchen that provides ample space for myriad household miscellany. Additionally, a compact informal dining area has been added, ensuring the room is more than simply a place to prepare and cook food.
Need assistance with your kitchen's design? Here at homify we've got you covered! Check out a range of kitchen planners via the website, and expertly update your home with confidence.
Next up we take a quick peek at the use of textures and tones within the home. When seeking to convey personality, add character, and evoke a sense of charisma, sprucing up the use of different surfaces and finishes can really help.
In this photo we see the textured dining chairs that set the scene for a range of different and intriguing design aesthetics. The soft timber of the built-in cabinetry works beautifully juxtaposed against the sleek white walls, adding a contemporary yet welcoming ambience.
The right light is essential to creating a spacious and enjoyable atmosphere within your dwelling. Look at creating a stylish mood, through the addition of ambient and task lighting.
Don't know your pendant lights from your downlights? Check out our nifty guide to domestic lighting styles here: 12 must-know styles of domestic lighting
In the bedroom a soft and serene air is exuded, due in part to the gorgeous recessed lighting. The colour scheme is earthy and restful, while the bed linen is sumptuous and inviting.
Built-in bedroom furniture seals the deal by producing a contemporary space saving area, which certainly doesn't scrimp on style.
Finally, but no less importantly, we arrive in a crucial area of the home: the bathroom. Often overlooked when designing a compact apartment, the bathroom is essential to a highly functional dwelling.
By employing different materials, the designers have managed to create a harmonious and engaging space, with stone, ceramic and glass all working in a cooperative manner.
We hope you enjoyed our Ideabook!