We took 7 ideas from this 60 m² apartment!

Today at homify we are going to show you a surprising 60sqm apartment that is simply bursting with bright ideas for your own compact home. In order to create a beautiful, original and practical abode, we've gathered all the domestic inspiration you could possibly need!

From utilising adaptive furniture to choosing the correct lighting, there are plenty of different design aspects that will work in your favour if you have a small or compact dwelling. While our tips and tricks have been formulated for minute and minuscule residences, you can still take a few hints and employ them in much larger apartments and houses.

So without further ado, read on below, and check out our 7 neat ideas to cleverly decorate your home with confidence and competence.