A chic and compact Hong Kong apartment

The subdued colour scheme has been continued throughout the home. This gives the bedroom in particular a fresh, modern appeal. The bedroom also has a smaller version of the soft grey pendant lights we saw in the kitchen. It's interesting to see how they have used this pendant light to create the impression of a bedside table. It has been teamed with a grey wooden chair and the total effect is beautifully simple. It's also very functional because the chair can be used when guests arrive and the light doesn't take up any precious floor space at all!

For more small home inspiration, check out A perfect little Japanese apartment.