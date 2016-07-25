10 simple ways to create a welcoming home entrance

There are plenty of ways to create a welcoming entrance, no matter how small or large your home. Even an apartment that opens directly into the living room can be turned into a welcoming little entranceway with the right accessories. The secret is to think of the entrance as a place to pause a moment before entering the inner sanctum of the home. This is the place to regroup, shed the accruements of the outside world and greet guests. There are plenty of ways to create a welcoming little transitional space like this, so let's get started on exploring 10 ways to create a welcoming home entrance. We promise there's something here for everyone!
An entrance doesn't need to be heavily furnished. Perhaps it could even be as simple as this. The beautiful artworks draw attention to the space and really set the tone for this sophisticated modern home.
It's always good to have a comfortable seat in which to sit while shedding shoes and clothes. Furniture or accessories like this narrow little pink bench could jazz up the smallest corridor.
This wall has been covered in blackboard paint. It has a lovely message from the children in the house and a striking yellow bench with a lot of pizzazz.
Natural features such as flowers or houseplants are the perfect way to liven up the entrance. They add natural warmth and this is always a welcoming element.
It's easy to overlook the decorative potential of a small entrance, but it doesn't need to be boring. Taking the time to give your entrance a little jolt of personality will show that you care.
A mirror is a must-have element in a warm entrance. It will give guests the opportunity to check their appearance without using the bathroom and creates focus around the doorway.
There's nothing worse than having nowhere to hang your jacket, so multiple storage options are always a good choice. This unit has open-basket storage, hanging hooks, a fold-out shoe cabinet and even space for a hat or two.
Dedicated lighting is a must in any entranceway. It won't just make guests feel good when they use the mirror, it will also serve to create a gentle boundary around the edges of the entrance.
An entranceway should be a barrier to the main living area, but it should never be cluttered. In this white entrance way we have the perfect example of how fresh an uncluttered entrance can feel with simple wooden furniture.
This set of sliding glass doors are a nice way to separate the entrance from the living area. They are attractive, create a psychological boundary around the entrance and don't block out any natural light.
