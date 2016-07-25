Your browser is out-of-date.

10 simple ways to create a welcoming home entrance

April Kennedy April Kennedy
homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
There are plenty of ways to create a welcoming entrance, no matter how small or large your home. Even an apartment that opens directly into the living room can be turned into a welcoming little entranceway with the right accessories. The secret is to think of the entrance as a place to pause a moment before entering the inner sanctum of the home. This is the place to regroup, shed the accruements of the outside world and greet guests. There are plenty of ways to create a welcoming little transitional space like this, so let's get started on exploring 10 ways to create a welcoming home entrance. We promise there's something here for everyone!

1. Beautiful artworks

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

An entrance doesn't need to be heavily furnished. Perhaps it could even be as simple as this. The beautiful artworks draw attention to the space and really set the tone for this sophisticated modern home.

2. Comfy seat

miniszyk, unikat:lab unikat:lab Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
unikat:lab

miniszyk

unikat:lab
unikat:lab
unikat:lab

It's always good to have a comfortable seat in which to sit while shedding shoes and clothes. Furniture or accessories like this narrow little pink bench could jazz up the smallest corridor.

3. Cute welcome message

homify Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

This wall has been covered in blackboard paint. It has a lovely message from the children in the house and a striking yellow bench with a lot of pizzazz.

4. Natural life

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Natural features such as flowers or houseplants are the perfect way to liven up the entrance. They add natural warmth and this is always a welcoming element.

5. Furniture with personality

Projekt Altbauwohnung Harvestehude , decorazioni decorazioni Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
decorazioni

decorazioni
decorazioni
decorazioni

It's easy to overlook the decorative potential of a small entrance, but it doesn't need to be boring. Taking the time to give your entrance a little jolt of personality will show that you care.

6. Great mirror

KEFIR HOME, IK-architects IK-architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
IK-architects

IK-architects
IK-architects
IK-architects

A mirror is a must-have element in a warm entrance. It will give guests the opportunity to check their appearance without using the bathroom and creates focus around the doorway.

7. Multiple storage options

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

There's nothing worse than having nowhere to hang your jacket, so multiple storage options are always a good choice. This unit has open-basket storage, hanging hooks, a fold-out shoe cabinet and even space for a hat or two.

8. Dedicated wall light

Einrichtungsprojekt Altbauwohnung in HH, Atmosphere Judith Thiel Atmosphere Judith Thiel Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Atmosphere Judith Thiel

Atmosphere Judith Thiel
Atmosphere Judith Thiel
Atmosphere Judith Thiel

Dedicated lighting is a must in any entranceway. It won't just make guests feel good when they use the mirror, it will also serve to create a gentle boundary around the edges of the entrance.

9. Clear and uncluttered is best

A House On The River Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd

A House On The River

Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd

An entranceway should be a barrier to the main living area, but it should never be cluttered. In this white entrance way we have the perfect example of how fresh an uncluttered entrance can feel with simple wooden furniture.

10. A friendly barrier to the home

VIVIENDA NUEVOS MINISTERIOS, Interiorismo Paloma Angulo Interiorismo Paloma Angulo Industrial style dining room
Interiorismo Paloma Angulo

Interiorismo Paloma Angulo
Interiorismo Paloma Angulo
Interiorismo Paloma Angulo

This set of sliding glass doors are a nice way to separate the entrance from the living area. They are attractive, create a psychological boundary around the entrance and don't block out any natural light.

If you have any more tips on creating a welcoming entrance, share them with our readers in the comments field below!

