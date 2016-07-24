The small, tall home with a perfect layout

Today on homify we are taking a trip to South Korea to explore a truly unique and inventive dwelling. The home is situated on Jeju, the largest island off the coast of the Korean Peninsula, southwest of South Jeolla Province. Although recognised as the biggest of all of the Korean islands, Jeju is actually a rather compact island of only 1,848 km2, and is home to the natural World Heritage Site Jeju Volcanic Island and Lava Tubes.
Boasting some truly magnificent surrounds, picturesque landscapes and an idyllic temperate climate, this location is a dreamlike setting for today’s exciting home tour. Shaped like a typical kitchen’s breadbox, the home comes replete with a host of different features, elements and standout characteristics. Planned and designed by the team at Archijeju Architects, the residence oozes charm, innovation and quirky charisma.
Welcoming, restful and chock-full with everything one might need for a 21st-century existence, the breadbox house is truly a unique and personable abode. To take a tour inside, and to gain a few ideas for your own dwelling, read on below and check out the inspiring images.
As we approach the exterior of the house we can see that the dwelling boasts a traditional aesthetic, but certainly doesn't neglect its modernity either. Homely, cosy and alluring, we adore the stone entrance, and the way this has been repeated to the façade of the abode.
Unlike this home's heritage counterparts, it comes replete with large glazed windows, which give us the indication of a light and bright interior. Wrought iron balustrades are almost Mediterranean in their shape and appeal, working well with the island situation and surrounding landscapes.
Let's take a peek around the rear of the dwelling…
This image is the key photo that shows us how the home has received its 'breadbox' status. Narrow, linear and slender in shape, the dwelling also boasts a pitched roof with a subtle gradient. This roof style pays homage to the property's historic roots, and also allows it to fit in with the surrounding architectural vernacular.
Aside from the actual structure itself, the home is brimming with lush greenery, offering the outdoor terrace a picturesque and idyllic situation.
Changing our perspective and heading around to the opposite side of the home, we glance yet another outdoor terrace. Unlike the aforementioned seating area, this spot is slightly shielded from sunlight, and encased within the building's four walls.
Fancy a little fresh air while you munch on your breakfast, lunch or dinner? With this indoor/outdoor terrace, your request is easily accomplished! Ideal for sheltering during rain, yet still offering a neat place to take in the lush surrounds, this terrace is versatile, practical and gorgeously usable.
Here the architects have utilised their skills to create an airy and light-filled interior. Just as we suspected the inside of the home is filled with natural illumination thanks in part to the large volume of glazed windows.
Colour has been introduced into the interior with great skill and consideration, with designers opting for a neutral palette, along with bright splashes of red, black and grey.
As the living area isn't particularly large, the room has been given a double-height ceiling that brings a wonderful airiness and spaciousness into the domestic quarters.
Next up we move into the dining and kitchen area. Compact, cute and full of character, we adore the way the designers have decided to employ a retro themed space. Here we are able to see that the home is compact, and that the kitchen is rather small. However, none of these factors matter, as the area is laid out in such as way as to maximise the perceived space, while also ensuring an interactive aesthetic and ambience.
The elements that truly stand out for us are unquestionably the sky blue refrigerator, and the tiled walls. Incorporating a running bond (also known as subway style) pattern, the room is practical as well as looking gorgeously stylish.
Personable, charming and brimming with charisma, this room is definitely our favourite space within the home!
Back in the living quarters we are given a better understanding of the layout and floor plan of the house. The main kitchen is visible, and sits below a huge timber-clad wall that hosts the sleeping areas and other living rooms.
Texture and tone is employed to bring character within the independent spaces, while also engaging with the occupant and enlivening the overall aesthetic.
Finally, no tour would be complete without checking out the bathroom! Funky and quirky in its design, numerous different textures of tile have been implemented. Bursting with flair and charisma, this energetic and vivacious room boasts durability and a clutter-free ambience.
