The small, tall home with a perfect layout

Today on homify we are taking a trip to South Korea to explore a truly unique and inventive dwelling. The home is situated on Jeju, the largest island off the coast of the Korean Peninsula, southwest of South Jeolla Province. Although recognised as the biggest of all of the Korean islands, Jeju is actually a rather compact island of only 1,848 km2, and is home to the natural World Heritage Site Jeju Volcanic Island and Lava Tubes.

Boasting some truly magnificent surrounds, picturesque landscapes and an idyllic temperate climate, this location is a dreamlike setting for today’s exciting home tour. Shaped like a typical kitchen’s breadbox, the home comes replete with a host of different features, elements and standout characteristics. Planned and designed by the team at Archijeju Architects, the residence oozes charm, innovation and quirky charisma.

Welcoming, restful and chock-full with everything one might need for a 21st-century existence, the breadbox house is truly a unique and personable abode. To take a tour inside, and to gain a few ideas for your own dwelling, read on below and check out the inspiring images.