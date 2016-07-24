8 clever ways to separate your kitchen and living area

In today's bustling cities, it is not uncommon for individuals to have to make the most of cramped and cloistered living conditions. Living in the big smoke, one must ensure that their space is well-utilised and that their floor plan is maximised for comfort and practicality.

Since space tends to come at a premium, it is crucial that you engage with innovative ideas and inspiration, to ensure openness is amplified and boosted. Whether you have a limited floor plan or a large and expansive dwelling, you will want to ensure you correctly divide and plan your rooms.

Apartments these days tend to prefer an open-plan setup, which heightens and stimulates a sense of superior spaciousness. However, as enjoyable as an open-plan room might be is, creating segregation between living zones is essential to ensure your home is practical, versatile and liveable.

Today on homify we are going to look at 8 simple ways to separate your kitchen and living area, ensuring cohesion and movement between spaces, while seamlessly adding an unobtrusive division. Read on below to learn more!