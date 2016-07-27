Old to gold: A Japanese home finds its glow

Today we will witness the cosy and warm transformation of a Japanese home which initially featured mundane woodwork and sloppy laminate finishes. The furnishing was dated, and the need for more modern design accents was urgently felt. As well as this, something had to be done about the lighting of the abode, so that an ambiance of quiet serenity and homely warmth could reign supreme. So the owners approached the talented architects at Sky Lab Sekiya Building Research Institute for a makeover that would bring the adage of 'home sweet home' to life. And the experts accomplished the task beautifully. Let’s find out how…
The kitchen was compact and lacked expansive appeal. The dark surroundings with the gloomy furniture made it look even duller. The space was crying out for warmth, homeliness and more illumination.
Wow! Look how beautiful the new kitchen is. The designers have brilliantly transformed the old mundane space into something retro yet classy. The new wooden flooring, ceiling and furniture give it a neat and comforting feel. Don’t miss the kitchen counter beyond the dining arrangement, which is utilitarian as well as chic. The warm yellow pendant lights complete the whole look here, adding to the sunlight flooding in through the windows.
The pale wooden slats of the entryway offered little visual interest, while the busy pattern on the floor looked more clumsy than pretty. The ample space here was being inefficiently utilised, and the architects decided to take advantage of its potential to the fullest.
How cosy and enticing this entryway looks now! The floor is finished with solid wood, exuding a feeling of warmth and stylish homeliness. And bright overhead lamps with long sleek shelves on the right have enhanced the utility value of this space by leaps and bounds.
The dining room was once terribly dark even in the bright daylight. The drab walls and lack of cosy furnishing were the primary culprits. Adequate lighting was also lacking, which added to the morose atmosphere here.
This dynamic dining room is exactly what we were looking for. The architects have made sure that the room looks bright enough for a sumptuous meal by removing the drapes from the windows. The powerful but warm lamps hanging from above look quaint, accentuating the homely ambiance of the room. A solid, simple yet chic dining table and chairs provide ample dining space surrounded by cheery brightness.
The dining space is as delightful in the evening as it is in the morning, with its cosy wooden decor and sparkling glow from the pendant lamps. The dining table has been cleverly placed beside the kitchen counter, and equipped with open shelves to ease access to crockery, condiments and such.
It's hard to believe that this warm and endearing little home was once a mundane abode which desperately called out for a makeover.