Let there be light!

The distribution of light throughout your house doesn’t need to be uniform, or anything near it. Some rooms work best when flooded with light; for example, living rooms, kitchens and sometimes even bedrooms. Others may only need minimal window space, such as bathrooms and studies. You may only use your dining room after dark, in which case perhaps it only requires a small window, or perhaps it can face away from the sun. Putting some thought into which rooms need most light rather than matching all windows perfectly can create some interesting effects on the exterior of the building, as seen here.