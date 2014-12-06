Tiling ideas for the kitchen

Stone is usually thought of as a cold type of material, and not one particularly conducive to creating a cosy, friendly atmosphere. However in this case the lightly marbled effect of the stone tiles used brings an unusually high level of warmth and colour to the room. The earthy shades seen in some of the tiles dilute the overall chilliness of the dark grey colour, creating an appealing watercolour-like effect. Using larger tiles than would normally be expected allows for several different shades and colours to be contained within a single tile, as opposed to having to alternate different tiles to achieve diversity in colours. This image proves that the result of this approach can be quite impressive. These tiles would fit in well to a living room, bathroom, or hallway too.