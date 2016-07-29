Your browser is out-of-date.

10 kitchen splashbacks to brighten your home

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Квартира для души, Polovets design studio Polovets design studio Minimalist kitchen
The great splashback is a perfect way to add style and beauty to your kitchen. While the kitchen cabinets need to be carefully and methodically customised to make use of every inch of space, there's room to be a little more free with the splashback. After all, the kitchen splashback is only really used to make cleanups easy. It takes up a great deal of visual space but comes with few practical requirements. So today, we are going to explore some kitchen splashback options. We have tried to stay away from standard tile options and have indulged in a few more ideas with a difference. Come and check them out!

1. Classic tiles with a twist

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern dining room
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

OK so we couldn't resist one sneaky tiled splashback! This gorgeous contemporary kitchen boasts a gentle citrus palette with bold monochrome highlights. The warm apricot tiling here has been extended to help structure the open-plan space.

2. Fun chalkboard backsplash

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

The kitchen has a great chalkboard for a splashback. The green hue really suits the earthy, rustic style of this kitchen. It also provides a place for one to note down recipe ideas or leave notes for the household.

3. Brushed metal

PW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist kitchen open kitchen
arctitudesign

PW's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

A brushed metal backsplash is often a good way to link aluminium appliances into the visual look of the kitchen. It could also be used to create a seamless modern industrial-style kitchen like this.

4. Pebbled mirror tiles

Sunny Isles - Florida - US, Infinity Spaces Infinity Spaces Modern kitchen
Infinity Spaces

Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces

Mirrored splashbacks might be beautiful, but they can make a kitchen look cluttered quite easily. This is particularly so if you have a hanging rail. A much easier approach is to use small pebbled mirrors like this. They double the natural light as well!

5. Tinted glass splashback

Квартира для души, Polovets design studio Polovets design studio Minimalist kitchen
Polovets design studio

Polovets design studio
Polovets design studio
Polovets design studio

Tinted glass splashbacks are an increasingly popular choice. They add a serene, minimalist look to any kitchen. The only issue is that it's very easy to crack the glass if you need to drill into them. It's much better to get holes professionally drilled before installation.

6. Textured stone

Wohnküche Tholey, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern kitchen
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946
Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946

The beauty of stone tiles is that they add an earthy texture to the splashback. This is a feature that can be beautifully accentuated with diffuse downlights set really close to the wall like this.

7. Classy marble kitchen

CASA DEL ÁRBOL, OBRA BLANCA OBRA BLANCA Eclectic style kitchen
OBRA BLANCA

OBRA BLANCA
OBRA BLANCA
OBRA BLANCA

Nothing quite looks as classy as white marble. The gentle wavering lines in the stone add a subtle earthy feel to the home and suit both modern and traditional homes.

8. Upcycled wine labels

AC's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist wine cellar
arctitudesign

AC's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

This quirky kitchen comes to us courtesy of Hong Kong interior architects Arctitude Design. It has a splashback made with old wine labels that give it a very distinctive look.

9. Combination glass and tile splashback

in-toto Amersham, in-toto Amersham in-toto Amersham Modern kitchen
in-toto Amersham

in-toto Amersham

in-toto Amersham
in-toto Amersham
in-toto Amersham

Glass splashbacks might be beautiful, but every little fingerprint will show up quite easily. For a more practical approach, consider installing a combination of splashbacks like this. This splashback has a beautiful glassy finish and it's easy to maintain as well.

10. A concrete splashback

Casa Campo / Ateliê - Vale das Videiras, Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores Modern kitchen
Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores

Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores
Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores
Carlos Salles Arquitetura e Interiores

A polished concrete splashback sounds a little harsh on paper, but look at how friendly and lively it looks with the right accessories. The grey is a neutral base that can tie the most disparate and eclectic of kitchen accessories together.

For more kitchen inspiration, check out 8 clever ways to separate your kitchen and living area.

Which of these kitchen splashbacks is your favourite?

