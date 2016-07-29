10 kitchen splashbacks to brighten your home

The great splashback is a perfect way to add style and beauty to your kitchen. While the kitchen cabinets need to be carefully and methodically customised to make use of every inch of space, there's room to be a little more free with the splashback. After all, the kitchen splashback is only really used to make cleanups easy. It takes up a great deal of visual space but comes with few practical requirements. So today, we are going to explore some kitchen splashback options. We have tried to stay away from standard tile options and have indulged in a few more ideas with a difference. Come and check them out!
OK so we couldn't resist one sneaky tiled splashback! This gorgeous contemporary kitchen boasts a gentle citrus palette with bold monochrome highlights. The warm apricot tiling here has been extended to help structure the open-plan space.
The kitchen has a great chalkboard for a splashback. The green hue really suits the earthy, rustic style of this kitchen. It also provides a place for one to note down recipe ideas or leave notes for the household.
A brushed metal backsplash is often a good way to link aluminium appliances into the visual look of the kitchen. It could also be used to create a seamless modern industrial-style kitchen like this.
Mirrored splashbacks might be beautiful, but they can make a kitchen look cluttered quite easily. This is particularly so if you have a hanging rail. A much easier approach is to use small pebbled mirrors like this. They double the natural light as well!
Tinted glass splashbacks are an increasingly popular choice. They add a serene, minimalist look to any kitchen. The only issue is that it's very easy to crack the glass if you need to drill into them. It's much better to get holes professionally drilled before installation.
The beauty of stone tiles is that they add an earthy texture to the splashback. This is a feature that can be beautifully accentuated with diffuse downlights set really close to the wall like this.
Nothing quite looks as classy as white marble. The gentle wavering lines in the stone add a subtle earthy feel to the home and suit both modern and traditional homes.
This quirky kitchen comes to us courtesy of Hong Kong interior architects Arctitude Design. It has a splashback made with old wine labels that give it a very distinctive look.
Glass splashbacks might be beautiful, but every little fingerprint will show up quite easily. For a more practical approach, consider installing a combination of splashbacks like this. This splashback has a beautiful glassy finish and it's easy to maintain as well.
A polished concrete splashback sounds a little harsh on paper, but look at how friendly and lively it looks with the right accessories. The grey is a neutral base that can tie the most disparate and eclectic of kitchen accessories together.
