The perfect home office

More and more of us work from home—whether full-time, part-time, or in the evenings after a day out at a professional office. Just as offices outside the home are designed with an eye to maximising productivity and creativity, so should a home office be installed with an eye to helping you get your work done as efficiently as possible. There is one key difference, however—a home office is in your home, and should balance its role as a place of work with its place as a space of beauty. Also, home offices often share space with other functions—in your living room or bedroom, particularly. Thought, then, should be given to how to balance work and life in those spaces.

There is no one-size-fits-all home office, of course, so we've selected a variety below to inspire you.