8 of the best Hong Kong homes

press profile homify press profile homify
Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Living room
Today at homify we return home to Hong Kong to showcase a gorgeous collection of sophisticated interiors, and opulent dwellings. Hong Kong is unquestionably a vibrant metropolis boasting some of the latest and most innovative architecture in the world. From large apartments to freestanding villas, we have collated a varied mix of 8 of our favourite Hong Kong homes. From impressive mansions compact and colourful condos, there is definitely something to suit everyone!

So come and take a tour with us, by checking out these inspiring abodes found in our glorious city. If you need a little familial household inspiration, we’ve got some brilliant ideas lurking in the images below!

1. Compact yet gorgeous

PW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist kitchen open kitchen
Not all impressive and beautiful homes need to be large and luxurious, this compact 50m² apartment in central Hong Kong proves brilliant things often come in tiny packages!

2. Impressive and opulent

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Modern bathroom
Check out this impressive bathroom and bedroom! Simply oozing with opulent vibes and a truly striking air, this is one unforgettable Hong Kong apartment. 

Designed by Millimeter interior Design, you can view the home in its entirety here

3. Open-plan luxury

Discovery Bay Flat, HK, atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. atelier blur / georges hung architecte d.p.l.g. Modern dining room Furniture,Table,Wood,Fixture,Interior design,Kitchen,Flooring,Floor,Window,Cabinetry
Situated in an older building, this updated apartment makes the most of every centimetre of space. We adore the polished timber floorboards, the open-plan layout, and the cosy resting space in the corner of the home. 

4. Room with a view!

Tycoon Place homify Modern dining room Table,Furniture,Property,Chair,Lighting,Wood,Water,Interior design,Shade,Kitchen & dining room table
Some of the best things about Hong Kong are the spectacular views at every turn. Whether you are looking out over a plethora of skyscrapers, or a lush forest, making the most of a scenic perspective is what these architects do best!

This dining room by Another Design International certainly emphasises its position by creating a picturesque place in which to dine. 

5. Bright and energetic

Greenfield Villa Hong Kong, Urban Design and Build Urban Design and Build Table,Furniture,Property,Window,Plant,Orange,Wood,Lighting,Interior design,Living room
Next up we take a peek inside a bright and energetic semi-detached villa situated within the Greenfield Villas estate, nestled enviably in Sai Kung. 

6. All-white glamour and glitz

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited Millimeter Interior Design Limited Living room
Sleek, striking and full of character, this minimalist home is one of Hong Kong's finest! Boasting contemporary furniture, and pops of bright colour, this family abode is alluring and enticing. 

7. A brilliant use of space

BI's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist bedroom Furniture,Building,Comfort,Fixture,Wood,Bed frame,Bed,Textile,Table,Interior design
Living in Hong Kong often means residing high above the ground in a towering apartment. One of the benefits of this is definitely being able to make the most of the glorious views, which is exactly what this brilliant and expansive apartment has done!

8. Eclecticism and energy

Rednaxela Residential Project, Stefano Tordiglione Design Ltd Stefano Tordiglione Design Ltd Asian style living room
For our final dwelling we take a peek inside a rather spacious terrace home in suburban Hong Kong. Brimming with gorgeous artwork from around the world, this is a truly special abode. 

Did you like those Hong Kong interiors? If you would like to see more, check out: 10 beautifully designed family homes

Gloom to glitz: a Korean apartment's magical makeover
Which Hong Kong home is your favourite? Let us know below!

