8 of the best Hong Kong homes

Today at homify we return home to Hong Kong to showcase a gorgeous collection of sophisticated interiors, and opulent dwellings. Hong Kong is unquestionably a vibrant metropolis boasting some of the latest and most innovative architecture in the world. From large apartments to freestanding villas, we have collated a varied mix of 8 of our favourite Hong Kong homes. From impressive mansions compact and colourful condos, there is definitely something to suit everyone!

So come and take a tour with us, by checking out these inspiring abodes found in our glorious city. If you need a little familial household inspiration, we’ve got some brilliant ideas lurking in the images below!