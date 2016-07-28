8 of the best Hong Kong homes

Today at homify we return home to Hong Kong to showcase a gorgeous collection of sophisticated interiors, and opulent dwellings. Hong Kong is unquestionably a vibrant metropolis boasting some of the latest and most innovative architecture in the world. From large apartments to freestanding villas, we have collated a varied mix of 8 of our favourite Hong Kong homes. From impressive mansions compact and colourful condos, there is definitely something to suit everyone!
So come and take a tour with us, by checking out these inspiring abodes found in our glorious city. If you need a little familial household inspiration, we’ve got some brilliant ideas lurking in the images below!
Not all impressive and beautiful homes need to be large and luxurious, this compact 50m² apartment in central Hong Kong proves brilliant things often come in tiny packages!
Situated in an older building, this updated apartment makes the most of every centimetre of space. We adore the polished timber floorboards, the open-plan layout, and the cosy resting space in the corner of the home.
Some of the best things about Hong Kong are the spectacular views at every turn. Whether you are looking out over a plethora of skyscrapers, or a lush forest, making the most of a scenic perspective is what these architects do best!
This dining room by Another Design International certainly emphasises its position by creating a picturesque place in which to dine.
Next up we take a peek inside a bright and energetic semi-detached villa situated within the Greenfield Villas estate, nestled enviably in Sai Kung.
Sleek, striking and full of character, this minimalist home is one of Hong Kong's finest! Boasting contemporary furniture, and pops of bright colour, this family abode is alluring and enticing.
Living in Hong Kong often means residing high above the ground in a towering apartment. One of the benefits of this is definitely being able to make the most of the glorious views, which is exactly what this brilliant and expansive apartment has done!
For our final dwelling we take a peek inside a rather spacious terrace home in suburban Hong Kong. Brimming with gorgeous artwork from around the world, this is a truly special abode.
