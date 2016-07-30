8 Japanese homes you have to see

Japanese interior design focuses on a pared-down aesthetic, maximising Zen elements, and minimising disruptive or distracting, unnecessary features. Focusing on a minimalist ambience, Japanese homes are among the most sought-after in terms of their atmosphere and air. They are effortlessly elegant, refined and private. Each internal space works in cohesion with the next, and the result is often a dwelling that is simple, spatially aware and harmonious.

But how can you emulate the peaceful sophistication of a Japanese home in your own apartment or house? We’ve collected 8 classic features of Japanese interior design to help you design your own graceful abode. If you would like to learn more, read on below and renovate, refurbish and renew with confidence, conviction and consideration!