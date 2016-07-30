8 Japanese homes you have to see

Japanese interior design focuses on a pared-down aesthetic, maximising Zen elements, and minimising disruptive or distracting, unnecessary features. Focusing on a minimalist ambience, Japanese homes are among the most sought-after in terms of their atmosphere and air. They are effortlessly elegant, refined and private. Each internal space works in cohesion with the next, and the result is often a dwelling that is simple, spatially aware and harmonious.
But how can you emulate the peaceful sophistication of a Japanese home in your own apartment or house? We’ve collected 8 classic features of Japanese interior design to help you design your own graceful abode. If you would like to learn more, read on below and renovate, refurbish and renew with confidence, conviction and consideration!
Inside this living area we see a beautiful shōji screen that effortlessly adds a sense of style and tradition to the dwelling.
These screens are a classic Japanese design element that creates a welcoming and subtle illumination, adding a sense of relaxation and rest. Originally made from rice paper, they can now be found in a range of styles, suitable for many different abodes.
Wood forms the foundation for many dwellings, and is quintessentially Japanese in the way it is implemented and incorporated.
Bringing warmth into the home, the timber used is often left raw, or polished with a matte finish. We generally see wood used as flooring, furniture, ceiling trusses, a well as wall panelling.
Step up entryways are extremely important in Japanese interior design as they delineate the area in which one removes shoes for slippers. This is called the genkan, and often comes before a room replete with tatami mats, or at the entrance of one's home.
Bathing is a tradition within Japanese culture, with many public baths still in existence to this day. In the past wealthy families would own a furo, a spa-like area to rest and relax, but these days they are commonplace in many dwellings.
If you would like to plan or redesign your own new bathroom replete with a fancy tub, chat to a bathroom designer and get some expert advice!
Flooring has always been central to Japanese interior design, with many spending a great deal of time ensuring the surface suit the room's intended usage.
Timber floors are extremely common, while the traditional tatami mats are employed in social gathering areas and restful meditation spaces.
Whether a house is large or small, multi-purpose rooms are almost definitely utilised and employed in classic Japanese design. This may involve a living room that converts to a bedroom, or perhaps a tearoom that doubles as a dining space.
In Japanese design is it important to create a symbiosis between the indoors and outdoors. Creating a minimal transition through these two points is crucial to achieving the correct aesthetic, as well as ensuring the home is welcoming, environmentally sound, and with a maximally restorative ambience.
Above all, Japanese design maximises a sense of Zen-like ambience and restfulness. The key to achieving this aesthetic within one's home is to ensure that a minimalist and uncomplicated approach is taken. Choose pieces based on their value within the abode, while removing any items that detract or cause clutter.
