8 Japanese homes you have to see

HOUSE IN HAMAMATSU, 窪江建築設計事務所 窪江建築設計事務所 Asian style garden
Japanese interior design focuses on a pared-down aesthetic, maximising Zen elements, and minimising disruptive or distracting, unnecessary features. Focusing on a minimalist ambience, Japanese homes are among the most sought-after in terms of their atmosphere and air. They are effortlessly elegant, refined and private. Each internal space works in cohesion with the next, and the result is often a dwelling that is simple, spatially aware and harmonious.

But how can you emulate the peaceful sophistication of a Japanese home in your own apartment or house? We’ve collected 8 classic features of Japanese interior design to help you design your own graceful abode. If you would like to learn more, read on below and renovate, refurbish and renew with confidence, conviction and consideration!

1. Shōji screens

大田の家, 宇佐美建築設計室 宇佐美建築設計室 Classic style living room
宇佐美建築設計室

宇佐美建築設計室
宇佐美建築設計室
宇佐美建築設計室

Inside this living area we see a beautiful shōji screen that effortlessly adds a sense of style and tradition to the dwelling. 

These screens are a classic Japanese design element that creates a welcoming and subtle illumination, adding a sense of relaxation and rest. Originally made from rice paper, they can now be found in a range of styles, suitable for many different abodes. 

2. Fabulous use of timber

KOTESASHI HOUSE (小手指の家), TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社 Mediterranean style living room
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社

TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社
TATO DESIGN：タトデザイン株式会社

Wood forms the foundation for many dwellings, and is quintessentially Japanese in the way it is implemented and incorporated. 

Bringing warmth into the home, the timber used is often left raw, or polished with a matte finish. We generally see wood used as flooring, furniture, ceiling trusses, a well as wall panelling. 

3. Step-up entryways

HOUSE IN HAMAMATSU, 窪江建築設計事務所 窪江建築設計事務所 Asian style garden
窪江建築設計事務所

窪江建築設計事務所
窪江建築設計事務所
窪江建築設計事務所

Step up entryways are extremely important in Japanese interior design as they delineate the area in which one removes shoes for slippers. This is called the genkan, and often comes before a room replete with tatami mats, or at the entrance of one's home. 

4. Traditional bathtubs

House with the bath of bird, Sakurayama-Architect-Design Sakurayama-Architect-Design Modern bathroom
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

Sakurayama-Architect-Design
Sakurayama-Architect-Design
Sakurayama-Architect-Design

Bathing is a tradition within Japanese culture, with many public baths still in existence to this day. In the past wealthy families would own a furo, a spa-like area to rest and relax, but these days they are commonplace in many dwellings. 

If you would like to plan or redesign your own new bathroom replete with a fancy tub, chat to a bathroom designer and get some expert advice!

5. Innovative and warm flooring

164 OKACHIMACHI, ゆくい堂株式会社 ゆくい堂株式会社
ゆくい堂株式会社

ゆくい堂株式会社
ゆくい堂株式会社
ゆくい堂株式会社

Flooring has always been central to Japanese interior design, with many spending a great deal of time ensuring the surface suit the room's intended usage. 

Timber floors are extremely common, while the traditional tatami mats are employed in social gathering areas and restful meditation spaces. 

6. Multi-purpose rooms

HOUSE02, dwarf dwarf Industrial style living room
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

Whether a house is large or small, multi-purpose rooms are almost definitely utilised and employed in classic Japanese design. This may involve a living room that converts to a bedroom, or perhaps a tearoom that doubles as a dining space. 

7. Good transition between the garden and house

M4-house 「重なり合う家」, Architect Show Co.,Ltd Architect Show Co.,Ltd Modern houses
Architect Show Co.,Ltd

Architect Show Co.,Ltd
Architect Show Co.,Ltd
Architect Show Co.,Ltd

In Japanese design is it important to create a symbiosis between the indoors and outdoors. Creating a minimal transition through these two points is crucial to achieving the correct aesthetic, as well as ensuring the home is welcoming, environmentally sound, and with a maximally restorative ambience. 

8. Zen-like ambience

029那須Hさんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Modern bathroom
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

Above all, Japanese design maximises a sense of Zen-like ambience and restfulness. The key to achieving this aesthetic within one's home is to ensure that a minimalist and uncomplicated approach is taken. Choose pieces based on their value within the abode, while removing any items that detract or cause clutter. 

Did you enjoy touring some of these beautiful Japanese interiors? If you would like to see another gorgeous dwelling, check out: The small, tall home with a perfect layout

What do you love (or perhaps dislike) about Japanese interior design? 

