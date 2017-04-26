Woodworking: The incredible transformation of a mini balcony

When living in an enormous metropolis such as Hong Kong, having a balcony is an unquestionably luxury. Despite the benefits and advantages of an outdoor terrace in the city, not all who have one make the most of their space! Here at homify we see a huge number of fabulous exterior areas, but a decent percentage of totally underused and neglected ones too. In many cities, owners of balconies use their space for purposes other than rest and enjoyment. They may employ their terrace, balcony or exterior area as a storage zone in which to place an air conditioner, boxes, stairs, and general household miscellany.
In today’s Ideabook, we are going to show you how even the smallest balcony can become the best place in your dwelling. For some brilliant tips and tricks, read on below and witness a surprising before & after transformation which has strategically and creatively utilised every centimetre!
This balcony sure is a little boring and dull! Thanks to the astute team at Die Balkongestalter, the space will undergo a transformation to modify it into a useable and enjoyable space.
The brief from the owner included the creation of a small space with an idyllic setting in order to enjoy breakfast in the morning or a wine in the evening. The idea was to create a refuge that would provide a domestic escape, away from the hustle and bustle of busy city life.
With only a couple of square metres to work with, let's see what the experts will do!
First things first, the floor needed to be changed. Originally a simple concrete floor, it was unappealing and unwelcoming. High quality teak boards were chosen due to their easy installation, as well as their warm and inviting aesthetic.
Soft and comfortable underfoot, this timber flooring provides a solid, yet highly adaptable solution, which is sure to resist inclement weather, as well as a high level of foot traffic.
If you want to install a new floor, consider chatting to an expert who can assist and help with the project.
Wow! The newly updated balcony is unrecognisable. An unbelievable transformation, this project incorporated dramatic and bold colours to add a stylishly eye-catching ambience.
We see the new timber flooring in all its glory, as well as balcony curtains that ensure privacy for those sitting within the space. There is a new balcony grill, planters replete with tall bamboo, as well as two different surfaces for drinks. The seating is comfortable and thanks to overstuffed black cushions, is the ideal place for that cosy evening drink with friends.
Of all of the different alterations this balcony underwent, we are most surprised by the way the compact terrace now feels much larger than it ought to.
Ideal for two people to sit, grill and socialise comfortably, the overall design has brought a sense of paradise and serenity to this inner city Hamburg apartment.
Colourful, energetic, yet a perfect retreat from chaos, this balcony is by far one of the best before & after modifications of an outdoor space we have seen!
For one final peek before ending our article, we take a quick look at the secondary table that has been added to the right hand side of the space. This tiny surface is multi-functional, offering a place to hang cookware, and other gardening necessities. Hanging over the side of the railing, the little table also hosts a planter with ample herbs that can be used for cooking tasty and delicious meals.
What did you think of the final result? If you would like to see another before and after, check out: Bleak to chic: the sleek revamp of a South Korean home