Woodworking: The incredible transformation of a mini balcony

When living in an enormous metropolis such as Hong Kong, having a balcony is an unquestionably luxury. Despite the benefits and advantages of an outdoor terrace in the city, not all who have one make the most of their space! Here at homify we see a huge number of fabulous exterior areas, but a decent percentage of totally underused and neglected ones too. In many cities, owners of balconies use their space for purposes other than rest and enjoyment. They may employ their terrace, balcony or exterior area as a storage zone in which to place an air conditioner, boxes, stairs, and general household miscellany.

In today’s Ideabook, we are going to show you how even the smallest balcony can become the best place in your dwelling. For some brilliant tips and tricks, read on below and witness a surprising before & after transformation which has strategically and creatively utilised every centimetre!