The amazing 50m² apartment

Today at homify we travel to Paris, where we will explore a charming little apartment with just 50m2 of floor space. The home is located in an older-style building and the owners, a young couple, wanted a light-filled home with lots of personality and warmth.
The original configuration of the home blocked the flow of natural light, and, to compound the problem, the home had an unusual shape. So the interior architects Transition Interior design completely redeveloped the space. They reduced the hallway, simplified the layout and created a colour scheme with a very white base. They then employed a variety of materials and decorative elements to make the space cosy. We won't give away too much here, so come with us on a photo tour to see the results…
The living space was completely remodelled and the architects recreated the living room and kitchen configuration from scratch. There are few internal barriers and the white walls bounce the natural light into every crevice of the living area.
It's easy to clutter up such a small and unusually shaped space like this, so the kitchen cabinets have been chosen for their simplicity. This doesn't just make the small kitchen feel integrated into the living room, it also lays a very neutral base upon which to highlight the colours and textures of the materials. The golden timber floor, rich red rug and ochre pendant lights add a whole lot of cosy warmth.
The small Nordic-style kitchen has a geometric splashback that gives the living area a Scandinavian or Nordic look. The dense tile patterns also add a whole lot of vibrancy to the small space. It's also good to see handleless kitchen cabinets that run all the way to the ceiling and make the most of that wall space. It's always important to build in some smart and seamless storage space in a small home. Finally, note the pop out range hood on the cooktop.
The client wanted a central island that could double as a dining table. Given the small size of this room, the architects decided to explore modular furniture. They designed a kitchen island with a removable bar that can be popped out when guests arrive. The TV stand is on wheels so it can be easily moved when needed.
The pendant lights here are another important decorative factor. They don't take up any floor space but serve to distinguish the eating area from other parts of the room.
Although the kitchen/dining and living area is arranged in an open-plan configuration, the clients wanted each zone to have its own distinct character. Here in the corner beside the entrance, we can see how simply a little living room has been created with a small use of colour. The hues of the small grey sofa are simply and stylishly matched to a series of built-in open shelves. The wall has been shifted forward and the shelves built into the wall to create a seamless look..
The furniture has been carefully chosen to make the most of the small space. The simple grey sofa can be folded out to provide an extra bed and the hallway side cabinet provides extra storage. It could even function as a shoe closet. The owners were big fans of Star Wars, so this cabinet has been used to prop up a movie poster. When designing a home, it's easy to overlook the personal interests that make a house a home, so it's lovely to see personal belongings used at this fundamental stage of the decorating process.
Hallways are often vastly underused spaces in small homes. So the architects reduced the size of this hallway and used that space to make completely redo the bathroom. We will explore the bathroom decor in a moment, but for now, note how the decorative elements in the main living room have been continued here. The bathroom wall has the same soft grey tones of the sofa and the floor has a geometric design similar to the one we saw in the kitchen.
The Scandinavian-style bathroom has a washing machine hidden behind a closet to make way for a series of open wooden shelves. These make the bathroom feel spacious and open. As in the other rooms, the colours and textures of the materials have been used to make the bathroom cosy. The blue-grey wall is made from polished concrete and the simple vanity runs from wall to wall. Finally, the floor tiles give the bathroom a totally fresh and vibrant appeal.
