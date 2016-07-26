The amazing 50m² apartment

Today at homify we travel to Paris, where we will explore a charming little apartment with just 50m2 of floor space. The home is located in an older-style building and the owners, a young couple, wanted a light-filled home with lots of personality and warmth.

The original configuration of the home blocked the flow of natural light, and, to compound the problem, the home had an unusual shape. So the interior architects Transition Interior design completely redeveloped the space. They reduced the hallway, simplified the layout and created a colour scheme with a very white base. They then employed a variety of materials and decorative elements to make the space cosy. We won't give away too much here, so come with us on a photo tour to see the results…