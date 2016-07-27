The Japanese home of hidden shapes

This sprawling 311m2 home has been designed with a truly breathtaking mix of minimalism and drama. The large home is composed of two bold geometric volumes with a folding glass wall that wraps around two sides of the building. The interiors are almost all white and the severely minimalist approach tends to highlight the unusual relationship between the structural elements. This is a home with a grand sense of scale and a distinctly playful element. So for example, on the upper level, the intersection of the two volumes creates some unusual spaces that almost feel like an optical illusion. So if you love dramatic homes, join us on a photo tour. Finally, this project comes to us courtesy of Japanese architects Be Fun Design.
The two geometric volumes in this home form a stunning minimalist facade. They are finished in concrete and the complete lack of colour or ornamentation serves to highlight the soaring beauty of the shape of each mass. The exterior surrounding has been given an extremely minimalist treatment and the vast expanse of concrete blends into the main building seamlessly. This is definitely a home that makes a statement. Note the broad band of windows that wrap around each mass. We will explore the narrower mass on the left next…
This living area is strikingly modern. Here we can see how the huge bi-folding glass doors can be pushed back to open the home completely up to the elements on two sides. Although the home has lots of all-white rooms, this ground level has pale wooden floorboards. Wood always works well with an all-white interior and this is a good mix for a minimalist-style family home.
Despite the vastness of scale, the architects have exercised admirable restraint when it comes to the fixtures. In visual terms, the white modern staircase has a lightweight quality. The same can be said of the fine white railing, bannister and the minimalist kitchen on our left. In this home without distraction or colour, the primary relationship between light and space is allowed to remain dominant.
The upper level has a very interesting series of all-white rooms. As mentioned earlier, the combination of the two masses has been used to create some unusual interior shapes. This little room has a multi-level ceiling and a sort of atrium. The effect is somewhat accentuated by the addition of a small rooflight or portal to the outside world. Also, see how the window openings are quite high-set to retain privacy. This room, we presume might be used as a bedroom.
This little all-white room looks like it belongs in a scene from Alice in Wonderland! The extremely low height would definitely appeal to children. It gives the home character and a certain sense of playfulness. We also love how the glassless window opening in the stairwell naturally lights the room. This makes the room totally private. This would make the perfect child's playroom or little nursery. Let's see what other surprises this home holds…
Imagine the wonder of a child on entering a room like this! The white walls, floors and ceilings meld to form one continuous white space that feels almost like a cocoon or even a sound stage. The simple wooden ladder is certain to dissuade little ones from entering no-go zones and gives the room a simple, playful quality. The placement of the door is also another interesting element. It has been raised to create a dramatic step that is sure to make one feel like they are entering a whole other world.
If you found it hard to imagine how all the practical stuff might work in a playful home like this, check out the bathroom. The all-white treatment has been continued, but with a few colourful decorations added. The bathtub and shower have been set inside a wet room and this side of the bathroom has been raised to form a platform.
