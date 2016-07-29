5 façades transformed beyond recognition!

Over the years, Hong Kong has undergone immense gentrification in many areas. Tai Hang is certainly one of those locations. An undesirable slum up until the 1990s, Tai Hang sits in the shadow of Causeway Bay, known for its glitz, glamorous shopping and high-rise living. Flanked by skyscrapers on one side, and an enormous hill on the other, this working class locale has resisted complete gentrification, and still retains a sense of community.

Today at homify we are going to take a look at dwellings that have undergone a transformation, and yes, still retain a sense of character and charisma. We’ve gathered a collection of five houses that all share a similar history. Neglected and in need of attention, these façades have been provided a new lease on life. Offering complete refurbishment and restoration, these dwellings are now fit to survive many decades to come. Did their owners successfully transform their abodes, as well as get their money’s worth? Lets find out!