5 façades transformed beyond recognition!

Today at homify we are going to take a look at dwellings that have undergone a transformation, and yes, still retain a sense of character and charisma. We’ve gathered a collection of five houses that all share a similar history. Neglected and in need of attention, these façades have been provided a new lease on life. Offering complete refurbishment and restoration, these dwellings are now fit to survive many decades to come. Did their owners successfully transform their abodes, as well as get their money’s worth? Lets find out!
The first house we are taking a look at, Casa Centenario, is truly neglected and in a desperate state. Looking more like a prison, we can't wait to see how this home has been improved.
Shabby, dilapidated and definitely a danger to its occupants, this dwelling needs some serious architectural and design assistance.
'Absolutely incredible' are undeniably the first words that come to mind when checking out the newly updated façade! Located in Saltillo, Mexico, this dwelling has undergone a complete modification thanks to Tres Design Estudio.
Preferring strong architectural lines and vivid hues, the bold yellow fascia is eye-catching and interesting. The two-car garage has replaced the metal bars, while greenery complete the front yard as well as the upper terrace.
Indistinguishable and homogenous, this home is certainly nothing special. Lacking exclusivity, the home needs to undergo some refurbishments and changes to improve its appeal.
Seen at night, the structure looks unique and full of personality. Designed with a contemporary style, the lighting plays a huge role in its feeling of warmth and hospitality.
The white façade has been accented with sandy brown tones, along with stark white stucco that looks clean and enticing. Similar to the aforementioned home, the ironwork on the garage and main doors work beautifully to create an attention-grabbing intensity, and a geometric interest point.
Next up, number three is situated in the thriving, prosperous, and historical city of León. Unlike many of the typical colourful residential buildings in León, this attached house showcased none of the vibrancy or drama seen elsewhere in the district.
Dull and disinteresting, this home was just screaming for a fabulous makeover!
This transformation is incredible! The architects have completely rejuvenated and renovated the exterior, offering a new and fabulous domicile.
Minimalist, contemporary and oozing style, this is by far one of our favourite facelifts. Boasting a crystal clean white exterior, Flores Rojas Arquitectura articulately responded to the needs, wants and desires of the present owners.
This home is perfectly liveable, but in an unfortunately run-down and neglected state. Stylistically deficient and lacking a sense of modernity, this dwelling is urgently asking for a serious spruce up!
Looking a little like a home that should be on the front cover of an architectural magazine, this abode has been remodelled beyond recognition!
Contemporary, stylish and boasting a two-tone decorative use of textures, this elegant yet impressive Veracruz residence has all the makings of a modern mansion.
For the final home we are looking at we head to Buenos Aires. Requiring an immediate refurbishment, this dwelling was in a dire state of disrepair. Stained, damaged and thoroughly unappealing, this house could easily have been overlooked and demolished due to its condition.
However, we see in the right hand side image that the new structure boasts similar stylistic shapes and forms to its predecessor. Far more appealing, clean and enticing, the new abode is a breath of fresh air for this neighbourhood street.
Which transformation impressed you the most?