The miraculous makeover of an awful apartment

The pristine look of the white walls and doors in this apartment has been intriguingly but elegantly punctuated by the earthy brown tiles of the kitchen and the wooden herringbone flooring. The colour combination ensures a comfortable ambiance which the owners were looking for on the canvas of minimalism. Also note how the dark entrance door offers adequate contrast to the surrounding whiteness, while the delicately partitioned entryway offers some privacy to the living room and kitchen.

Intelligent design and stylish planning has impressively altered the look and feel of this Korean home, despite the use of simple hues and patterns. De-cluttering the interiors has helped significantly too. Here’s another transformation story that you might find inspiring: From drab to dazzling: an eye-popping home makeover.