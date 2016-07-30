The miraculous makeover of an awful apartment

The bustling South Korean city of Seongnam greets us with its ultramodern high-rises, and today we will witness the stunning makeover of a compact apartment here. Fast-paced urban living often leads to clutter and a general neglect for aesthetics and smart planning, which were the problems affecting this abode previously. Too many unnecessary elements were crowding out precious space, and disorder ruled every corner. The walls and floors were drab and uninviting too, and the overall gloomy ambiance encouraged the owners to look for a more bright, chic and contemporary solution. So the interior designers and decorators at Light & Salt Design took up this challenge, and transformed the old and shabby apartment dramatically. The new neat and smart incarnation of this modern home is sure to impress you!
The kitchen was a dreary and utterly disorganised place with insufficient lighting, drab ageing walls, and old-fashioned cabinetry. A fresh and clean look was desperately needed.
It is incredible how the kitchen looks now, with a slightly tweaked layout and more counter space. The L-shaped countertop houses sleek and glossy white cabinets both under and above it. The appliances have been cleverly accommodated by them too, while the rest of the space is sparklingly tidy to enable free movement. The crisp blinds on the large glass window control the amount of natural light coming in, while the industrially-inspired pendant lamp takes care of the artificial illumination in this space. The sleek earthy tiles lining the backsplash complement the creamy white walls nicely too, and add depth to the kitchen.
We adore the intelligent integration of the kitchen with the rest of the apartment, and its clean crisp look in spotless white. It merges well with the other bright white walls and doors of this residence too, and aids the charming herringbone pattern of the warm wooden flooring to stand out.
Clutter was a problem in the living space too, prior to the revamp. The messy entertainment unit along with unsightly odds and ends hardly made this an inspiring living area. The drab and faded wallpaper simply added to the woeful look of the place.
With all the messy elements gone, this refurbished living space is now ready for a more sleek and modern entertainment unit and minimal furnishings. The perfect white walls pair with the inviting wooden floor for a look that is simple yet cosy. The adequate and bright lighting system on the ceiling is all set to liven up the space generously in the evenings.
The pristine look of the white walls and doors in this apartment has been intriguingly but elegantly punctuated by the earthy brown tiles of the kitchen and the wooden herringbone flooring. The colour combination ensures a comfortable ambiance which the owners were looking for on the canvas of minimalism. Also note how the dark entrance door offers adequate contrast to the surrounding whiteness, while the delicately partitioned entryway offers some privacy to the living room and kitchen.
Intelligent design and stylish planning has impressively altered the look and feel of this Korean home, despite the use of simple hues and patterns. De-cluttering the interiors has helped significantly too.