Flower power: flowers in interior design

There are many reasons why flowers are an absolute gift to interior and homeware designers. Not only does the diverse palette of colour combinations they come in showcase some of the best colour pairings in nature, their many hugely different variants of form act as a deep well of inspiration from which it’s possible to continually pull up new idea after new idea. It’s no wonder that floral inspiration seeps into the design of so many different products. Sometimes the influence is subtle; a petal-like curve here or a stripe of leaf green there. In other cases, though, designers go all out in paying homage to the beauty of flowers, carefully recreating their favourite blooms in wood, paint or ceramics. It’s these beautiful, bold flowers for the home that this ideabook will share.