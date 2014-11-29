Flower power: flowers in interior design

There are many reasons why flowers are an absolute gift to interior and homeware designers. Not only does the diverse palette of colour combinations they come in showcase some of the best colour pairings in nature, their many hugely different variants of form act as a deep well of inspiration from which it’s possible to continually pull up new idea after new idea. It’s no wonder that floral inspiration seeps into the design of so many different products. Sometimes the influence is subtle; a petal-like curve here or a stripe of leaf green there. In other cases, though, designers go all out in paying homage to the beauty of flowers, carefully recreating their favourite blooms in wood, paint or ceramics. It’s these beautiful, bold flowers for the home that this ideabook will share.
This field of sweet, simple flower sculptures could turn any surface of your home, at any time of the year, into a fresh, spring-time meadow. These sculptures are especially lovely because no two are quite the same, leaving the decision on how to mix and match them totally up to you.
To refer to this as statement wallpaper seems unjust. This incredible wall covering doesn’t just quietly say something and leave it at that; no, it grabs you and forces you to engage with it, no matter what. Certainly, this is a choice for only the most dedicated worshipper of nature. But there’s no denying that these giant flowers make this room into something truly special. They would also work well to brighten up a room that doesn’t have a great deal of natural light, bringing some of the fresh colours of the outside world in.
These poppy-shaped lights are, quite simply, gorgeous. They provide the same pleasingly soft quality of lights that fairylights do, but in a more grown-up and original way. There is something quite magical about them, as if they have grown out of the earth by themselves, and they help transform this area into a darkly beautiful scene from a fairytale.
The natural shape of a flower makes for the perfect base for a table design, as these pretty pieces show. Whether you opt for just one or go for a full bouquet, they’re beautifully unique and sure fire talking points. The lack of colour and the simplicity of their twisted stems make these sculptures good companions for a whole range of interior decor styles. And of course, you don’t need to take the whole family home with you; one or two, scattered in different places around your home, would look charming too.
The grassy green tiles, abundant use of unpainted wood and, of course, the striking rose image on the wall all combine to make this bathroom into the ideal place to commune with nature. Light some candles, get into the bath and feel at one with the natural world. OK, so you might not actually be there, but short of moving your tub out into the forest it’s the closest you’re likely to get (and you can be sure there will be fewer bugs to disrupt your relaxation).
The illustration on this rug captures the simple beauty of flowers perfectly. This piece would look best on a wood floor in a room with fairly neutral decor, as this would allow the loveliness of the design to stand out clearly and garner as much attention as it deserves.