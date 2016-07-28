Gloom to glitz: a Korean apartment's magical makeover

Despite the intensely militarised border that it shares with North Korea, South Korea enthralls with its highly cosmopolitan cities, lush countryside, ancient Buddhist temples and cherry trees. And it is here that we are about to witness the bright and chic transformation of a gloomy and dull apartment. A family of four lived in LG mabukdong Xi apartment for over fifteen years before they decided to approach the interior architects at Lim Rim Design Studio for a swanky remodelling. And the experts accomplished the task with stunning results.
The once drab home is now sunny, airy, smartly designed, and replete with contemporary touches. It is perfect for a modern family who yearn for a relaxing and stylish urban livelihood. The prominence of white and light wooden hues has enhanced the expansive feel of the residence, and glass doors and balconies have added to its fresh ambiance. Let’s take a closer look now to know more…
Though this apartment features an open-plan layout, its essence was lost in the darkness that pervaded the kitchen space. With depressing dark flooring and dark cabinets, the kitchen promised anything but relaxing cooking. The pink cabinets near the kitchen window stood out like eyesore, and did not go at all with the surrounding design. A complete revamp was in order.
This remodelled kitchen would make any chef happy. It's now bright, airy and so much more spacious. The pale-hued wooden flooring extends from the living room and blends in well with the kitchen area, while the glossy and sleek white cabinets ensure a modern and smart appearance. The brilliant lighting emanating from above and below the cabinets lend pizzazz to the space, while the golden beige backsplash breaks the monotony of white effectively. The kitchen enjoys proximity to a sunny balcony too, and is amply ventilated throughout the day.
The living area, despite its closeness to the balcony, stood gloomy and uninviting before. The frame on the ceiling looked overpowering and dwarfed the room visually. The heavy wooden frames enclosing the balcony negatively impacted its openness too, which in turn affected the living space.
The freshly painted white walls and ceiling now combine with the pale wooden hue of the floor for an airy, expansive look and feel in the living space. The dated wooden contraption on the ceiling has been thankfully removed, and powerful sleek lights now adorn the space to ensure cheeriness. The balcony’s heavy frames have been cleverly replaced by slim white ones for a brighter and sunnier appeal, and it all comes together with the living area to create a happy feel that was missing previously.
A cool, soft blue finish to this couple’s bedroom stands out and turns the atmosphere here into a cosy and relaxed one. The white ceiling light perfectly complements the snug blue walls, and visually opens up the area in harmony with the pale wooden flooring. Glass doors leading to the attached balcony allow ample sunlight and fresh air to flood the room, and lend the illusion of additional space too.
A predominance of clean white and soft grey floor tiles give the bathroom a neat and hygienic feel. The stone flooring is robust and will last long. Space has been cleverly utilized in this compact bathroom, with modern sanitary wares lined up efficiently one after another. The mirror cabinet is an intelligent addition, since it not only helps you to get ready, but also houses toiletries easily. Powerful ceiling lights enhance the bright and open feel of this space too.
The balcony adjoining the kitchen stays true to the spirit of this home’s décor, and is a vision in spotless white. This neat space reflects the sunlight brilliantly, and allows in oodles of fresh air when the glass doors are opened.
The neat, white and sparklingly bright makeover of this simple Korean apartment is sure to inspire every designer out there! It is an example of how simple but smart designs, when coupled with cosy hues and thoughtful lighting, can transform the gloomiest of spaces.