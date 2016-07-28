Gloom to glitz: a Korean apartment's magical makeover

Despite the intensely militarised border that it shares with North Korea, South Korea enthralls with its highly cosmopolitan cities, lush countryside, ancient Buddhist temples and cherry trees. And it is here that we are about to witness the bright and chic transformation of a gloomy and dull apartment. A family of four lived in LG mabukdong Xi apartment for over fifteen years before they decided to approach the interior architects at Lim Rim Design Studio for a swanky remodelling. And the experts accomplished the task with stunning results.

The once drab home is now sunny, airy, smartly designed, and replete with contemporary touches. It is perfect for a modern family who yearn for a relaxing and stylish urban livelihood. The prominence of white and light wooden hues has enhanced the expansive feel of the residence, and glass doors and balconies have added to its fresh ambiance. Let’s take a closer look now to know more…